Thursday Dots: Get up, it’s game day!

- Despite a higher ranking, Washington is the underdog and looking to cap an incredible bounce back season with a win.
- Longhorns Wire gives their five bold predictions for the game.
- Horns 247 analyzes three matchups to watch for that could decide the game.
- Our friends over at Burnt Orange Nation have their pre game story, focusing on how Texas can slow down Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington offense.
- The staff at the Austin-American Statesman pick 20 different prop bets for the Alamo Bowl.
- Christian Caple’s story on The Athletic focusing on the key starters returning in 2023 to try and win the Pac-12 and more.
- Also from The Athletic, Pac-12 assistants give anonymous thoughts on the roster Deon Sanders is building as Colorado.
