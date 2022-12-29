 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Dots: Get up, it’s game day!

There’s a game tonight in case you haven’t heard.

By Jeff Gorman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Washington at Washington State James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Dots. On game day.

  • Purple Wednesday in Seattle:

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...