Wednesday Dots: $2 Million Dollar Man

Football Dots
- Ryan Grubb is now that highest-paid assistant in Husky History, getting a second raise after reports of him being on Texas A&M’s ‘wish list’. He’ll now make $2 million per year.
- Ryan Grubb, Michael Penix Jr., and Wayne Taulapapa met with the media and answered questions ahead of the Alamo Bowl. Grubb credits the staff working together for a reason they convert 3rd downs at a high rate:
I also think just our staff collectively, Shep, Nick, Coach Marks and Huff, I think that we work together really, really well.
- Chuck Morrell talked about the impact of Jeremiah Martin, covering standout Texas WR Xavier Worthy, and some of the newly signed players in a meeting with the media.
- When Morrell, William Inge, and Alex Cook met with the media, Inge tried to pretend like he didn’t know that 2 of Texas’ RB’s would not be playing.
William Inge is one of one
- Mike Vorel talks about the injuries to the secondary, facing a familiar foe, and Ja’Lynn Polk’s homecoming of sorts in his Notebook.
- ‘Juice’ bringing the energy before the bowl game.
Husky Nation brought that JUICE
- Jalen McMillan having fun at SeaWorld on Monday.
you good @jalenmcmillan20 ?
- But the team still had time to put in some work.
Work day #NoLimits #PurpleReign
- Kalen DeBoer and Steve Sarkisian will have a joint press conference at 11 AM (local time) today (Wednesday)
- Something is going to give in this game:
Texas D's opening series of the 2nd half all year:
Punt
Punt
Punt
Downs
Downs
Downs
Missed FG
Punt
Punt
Punt
Punt
Punt
0 pts allowed in 12 g's
UW offense's opening series of the 2nd half all year:
TD
TD
TD
FG
TD
Downs
TD
TD
Punt
TD
Downs (at CU 1)
TD
58 pts scored in 12 g's
- Tony Castricone with some records to be watching for in the game.
Typed up some potential updates to the record books to keep an eye out for during Thursday's @valeroalamobowl. There are many:
- The field is getting ready for the Huskies.
Behind the scenes look
- The Husky Band is in San Antonio.
The @huskyband knows how to party, San Antonio style #purplereign #valeroalamobowl
- Griffin Waiss showing he can do more than just play TE.
.@GriffinWaiss entertaining on and off the field ⚡️#purplereign #valeroalamobowl
- Listen to Gabey!
The @LonghornPod dives in on the #AlamoBowl matchup, diving in on the stats and our final podstradamus picks, before welcoming on @Gabeynotgabby of @UWonSBN to give us insight into the Huskies.
#HookEm
Basketball Dots
- A couple of double-headers are coming up for UW’s basketball teams.
Say bye to 2022 and hello to 2023 with two upcoming Dawg Doubleheaders!

Come cheer on both @UW_WBB and @UW_MBB on Friday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Jan. 1 on Montlake:
Come cheer on both @UW_WBB and @UW_MBB on Friday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Jan. 1 on Montlake: https://t.co/KxEBzdDZQ2#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/jUl4qmkxhi
- The women’s game on Friday will benefit the Morrison Family Fund Grant.
Morrison Strong— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) December 28, 2022
For Friday's game against Colorado, $5 of every ticket purchased will benefit the Morrison Family Fund Grant. Tap the link below to get your tickets and support the Morrisons.
️ https://t.co/a6JPQw0xVa#GoHuskies x #MorrisonStrong pic.twitter.com/EkXwuS47TO
