 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Dots: $2 Million Dollar Man

Ryan Grubb gets a raise, and coaches and players talk to the media before the Alamo Bowl

By UWdadVanc
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Pac-12 Championship - Utah vs USC Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“We had each other. That’s how we won.”—Lando Calrissian, The Rise of Skywalker

Football Dots

I also think just our staff collectively, Shep, Nick, Coach Marks and Huff, I think that we work together really, really well.

  • Chuck Morrell talked about the impact of Jeremiah Martin, covering standout Texas WR Xavier Worthy, and some of the newly signed players in a meeting with the media.
  • When Morrell, William Inge, and Alex Cook met with the media, Inge tried to pretend like he didn’t know that 2 of Texas’ RB’s would not be playing.
  • Mike Vorel talks about the injuries to the secondary, facing a familiar foe, and Ja’Lynn Polk’s homecoming of sorts in his Notebook.
  • ‘Juice’ bringing the energy before the bowl game.
  • Jalen McMillan having fun at SeaWorld on Monday.
  • But the team still had time to put in some work.
  • Kalen DeBoer and Steve Sarkisian will have a joint press conference at 11 AM (local time) today (Wednesday)
  • Something is going to give in this game:
  • Tony Castricone with some records to be watching for in the game.
  • The field is getting ready for the Huskies.
  • The Husky Band is in San Antonio.
  • Griffin Waiss showing he can do more than just play TE.
  • Listen to Gabey!

Basketball Dots

  • A couple of double-headers are coming up for UW’s basketball teams.
  • The women’s game on Friday will benefit the Morrison Family Fund Grant.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...