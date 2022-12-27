Football Dots
- Christian Caple sat down and goes in depth with Michael Penix for a Q&A on his choice to come to Washington originally and on his return for a 2nd season with UW.
- Lars Hanson from Cascadiasports.net takes dive into the 2023 Recruiting Class.
Washington added a few more pieces during the early signing period than last December. Some signings are more long-term planning while a select few could be key pieces on both sides of the ball in 2023.— Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) December 26, 2022
A deep dive into the latest UW haul: https://t.co/DNYTgYiFmn
- Former Huskies Defensive Coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski talks about the upcoming game.
The Huskies and Pete Kwiatkowski reunite for the first time in two years this week.https://t.co/1P5lL091JH— Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) December 27, 2022
- The Dawgs are in San Antonio, ready to work.
Putting in the work ☔️#NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/SBxlM51sVd— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 26, 2022
- Going with the lefty in the Purple and Gold for an unbiased pick.
Who is your too-early 2023 Heisman pick? pic.twitter.com/Xf5gPl7bJA— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 26, 2022
- The Dawgs checking out the sights of San Antonio.
you good @jalenmcmillan20 ? pic.twitter.com/qGkKfOO43i— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 27, 2022
- Game Week!
Game week ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/XmKZsUczJN— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 27, 2022
- Joes Klatt gives his preview and prediction of the Alamo Bowl between the Huskies and the Texas Longhorns.
Volleyball Dots
- The Washington Huskies announced a new Volleyball Head Coach in former Volleyball player Leslie (Tuiasosopo) Gabriel.
UW announced that assistant coach and former player Leslie Gabriel has been named the ninth volleyball head coach in UW history. https://t.co/slmrUMkofX— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 26, 2022
