Tuesday Dots: Alamo Dawgs

The Huskies are in San Antonio to prepare for the Alamo Bowl and the Volleyball team hires a familiar name as new coach.

By Tom_Adamski
Colorado v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Christian Caple sat down and goes in depth with Michael Penix for a Q&A on his choice to come to Washington originally and on his return for a 2nd season with UW.

  • Former Huskies Defensive Coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski talks about the upcoming game.

  • The Dawgs are in San Antonio, ready to work.

  • Going with the lefty in the Purple and Gold for an unbiased pick.

  • The Dawgs checking out the sights of San Antonio.
  • Game Week!
  • Joes Klatt gives his preview and prediction of the Alamo Bowl between the Huskies and the Texas Longhorns.

Volleyball Dots

  • The Washington Huskies announced a new Volleyball Head Coach in former Volleyball player Leslie (Tuiasosopo) Gabriel.

