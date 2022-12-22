Thursday Dots: JMac Back!

First thing’s first:
I’m coming back for next year. Go huskies.— J MAC (@jalenmcmillan20) December 22, 2022
Last year they kept building blocks like JMac, Rome, and ZTF from transferring among others. This year Penix, Trice, ZTF, JMac, and Fautanu all turn down a chance at the draft to go all-in for next year. Masterful stuff.— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) December 22, 2022
But back to yesterday’s signing day, wherein this may have been the best part:
After he went off the air on YouTube, Caleb Presley signed off on IG Live by saying: “Shoutout Budda. Shoutout all the guys that stayed home. Class of 24, I’m coming to get y’all.”— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 21, 2022
- Mike also looks at how Caleb Presley’s flip could influence future in-state recruits.
- And if you want a quick recap of signing day, Aaron has a bit here.
Expected January enrollees: RB Tybo Rogers, EDGE Anthony James, LB Deven Bryant, LB Jordan Whitney, OL Zach Henning and S Diesel Gordon.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) December 21, 2022
Spring quarter enrollees: OL Landen Hatchett, CB Caleb Presley and DL Elinneus Davis.
Along with the high school recruits, DeBoer and Co also picked up some transfers:
UW announces signing of ASU transfer RB Daniyel Ngata. Visited this past weekend but no woof before now. Younger brother of former UW LB Ariel. 2 years of eligibility left. https://t.co/rfuZ8Opgu0— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) December 21, 2022
Got after Mike in the ASU game:
, ☔️— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 21, 2022
Follow him, Husky Nation
@joem58re #NoLimits23 pic.twitter.com/i1LRqG3TY6
Former FCS All-American tight end:
, ☔️— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 21, 2022
Follow him, Husky Nation
@JCuev_80 #NoLimits23 pic.twitter.com/1hBB3NRKtP
Interesting Div II case:
, ☔️— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 21, 2022
Follow him, Husky Nation
@zach_durfee #NoLimits23 pic.twitter.com/xtrNRV59GK
Former USC guy:
, ☔️— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 21, 2022
Follow him, Husky Nation
@ralengoforth #NoLimits23 pic.twitter.com/QtTzcJbsYW
And of course, coming full circle:
, ☔️ #NoLimits23 pic.twitter.com/pBNqJwEYoT— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 21, 2022
Including this morning:
Huskies add Oklahoma State CB from the transfer portal. Two years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/BGap42ox0U— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) December 22, 2022
And pivoting from football to futbol:
With the 7th pick of the @MLS #SuperDraft by @adidasfootball we have selected Ilijah Paul from @UW_MSoccer pic.twitter.com/VgVBm65QpC— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) December 21, 2022
Help a fellow Dawg out:
Yo #HuskyNation I need your help! I’m running for my friend Dana who has Multiple Sclerosis and I need your help.. please donate here.. @UW_Football @UWAthletics @KalenDeBoer @UW_MBB @UW_WBB @UWVolleyball @UW_MSoccer @UWDawgPack @UWonSBN @Softykjr https://t.co/Kr42onMNWm— Ryan W. Block (@ryanwillieblock) December 21, 2022
lol k you can’t be serious:
On recent decommitments in the program, Day says there was a time when other schools stopped recruiting players after they committed, but that isn't the case anymore. "It's the way things are going ... we just have to adapt."— Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) December 21, 2022
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
