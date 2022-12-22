Thursday Dots: JMac Back!

First thing’s first:

I’m coming back for next year. Go huskies. — J MAC (@jalenmcmillan20) December 22, 2022

Last year they kept building blocks like JMac, Rome, and ZTF from transferring among others. This year Penix, Trice, ZTF, JMac, and Fautanu all turn down a chance at the draft to go all-in for next year. Masterful stuff. — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) December 22, 2022

But back to yesterday’s signing day, wherein this may have been the best part:

After he went off the air on YouTube, Caleb Presley signed off on IG Live by saying: “Shoutout Budda. Shoutout all the guys that stayed home. Class of 24, I’m coming to get y’all.” — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 21, 2022

Mike also looks at how Caleb Presley’s flip could influence future in-state recruits.

And if you want a quick recap of signing day, Aaron has a bit here.

Expected January enrollees: RB Tybo Rogers, EDGE Anthony James, LB Deven Bryant, LB Jordan Whitney, OL Zach Henning and S Diesel Gordon.



Spring quarter enrollees: OL Landen Hatchett, CB Caleb Presley and DL Elinneus Davis. — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) December 21, 2022

Along with the high school recruits, DeBoer and Co also picked up some transfers:

UW announces signing of ASU transfer RB Daniyel Ngata. Visited this past weekend but no woof before now. Younger brother of former UW LB Ariel. 2 years of eligibility left. https://t.co/rfuZ8Opgu0 — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) December 21, 2022

Got after Mike in the ASU game:

Former FCS All-American tight end:

Interesting Div II case:

Former USC guy:

And of course, coming full circle:

Including this morning:

Huskies add Oklahoma State CB from the transfer portal. Two years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/BGap42ox0U — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) December 22, 2022

On recent decommitments in the program, Day says there was a time when other schools stopped recruiting players after they committed, but that isn't the case anymore. "It's the way things are going ... we just have to adapt." — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) December 21, 2022

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.