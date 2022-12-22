Woof: Huskies Land Another Defensive Back From The Portal

Happy Thursday Husky fans. The Husky staff added another defensive back to an already impressive haul. Jabbar Muhammad, a 5’10” cornerback, announced his intention to transfer to UW today (from Oklahoma State).

Muhammad had a really nice season last year for the Cowboys, starting every game while accounting for 32 tackles with 1 forced fumble and 1 int (he also had 9 pass defenses). He was named honorable mention All Big-12 and finished with tied for the 3rd best coverage in the conference among cornerbacks per PFF last season. The previous season he appeared in every game in reserve and started in the bowl game against Notre Dame where he had 7 tackles and 2 PBUs. He mostly played outside for OSU but has the agility necessary to move into the slot when called upon.

As a recruit in the 2020 class, Muhammad was a 3-star prospect who committed to Oklahoma State over offers from Colorado, Houston, and Texas Tech.

It’s pretty clear that the Husky staff wanted to add some more experience in the secondary this offseason and landing Muhammad does just that. With at least 2 more years of eligibility Muhammad will pencil in as a starter at corner opposite Mishael Powell entering the spring and I would expect we see a huge jump in play on the field at the cornerback position.

Husky Nation please welcome Jabbar, and as always follow me @asieverkropp for recruiting news.