Woof: Huskies Announce Signing of ASU Transfer Running Back

The main Washington Football Twitter account delivered some good news this afternoon when they abruptly announced the signing of Arizona State RB transfer Daniyel Ngata.

The last name should be familiar to Husky fans for several reasons. Daniyel is the youngest of a trio of 4-star brothers (out of high school he was rated by the 247 Sports composite as the 125th best prospect in the country). The middle son Joe is a wide receiver at Clemson and his eldest brother Ariel played linebacker for the Huskies before later transferring to Sacramento State. Ngata also played against Washington this year and had 4 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.

For his college career the 5’10, 200 lb Ngata has picked up 685 yards at a 5.0 yards per carry clip with 6 rushing TDs. He has also caught 14 of 15 targets for another 98 yards through the air. Arizona State has had a lot of competition at the running back spot in recent years with Rachaad White last year (now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and 1st team all-conference selection X Valladay this season. With Wayne Taulapapa graduating you can expect that Ngata would challenge with Cam Davis, Richard Newton, Sam Adams III, and Will Nixon for heavy playing time at that spot next season.

With the signing today of 2023 prospect Tybo Rogers plus Ngata it seems likely there will be some further attrition coming from the running back room in the coming weeks. Eight players are currently designated as RBs when it seemed this past season like the staff preferred to use just 2 if they could help it and up to 4 in certain situations. The only 3 remaining backs not brought in by the new staff are Davis, Newton, and Jayveon Sunday.

In addition to Ngata, the Huskies today also announced the signing of all 5 other previously reported transfers through the portal: WR Germie Bernard, LB Ralen Goforth, TE Josh Cuevas, and Edge rushers Zach Durfee and Joe Moore III.