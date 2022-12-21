Early Signing Day Recap

Happy signing day Husky fans. After months and months of recruiting the Husky staff was able to get their commits to sign their NLI’s to UW today. I would describe this class as a class of talented players who are going to bring their lunch box’s to Montlake and exceed expectations (at least recruiting experts expectations).

Overall the class is pretty well balanced on offense and defense, but the strongest position group in my eyes are the defensive backs. The husky defensive staff really focused on bringing in quality players to help upgrade the talent level and they did just that. 4 star cornerback Curley Reed from Lake Charles Prep, and 3 star cornerback Leroy Bryant from Angelo Rodriguez HS, CA are big-time players out on the perimeter (Bryant is more of a Marcus Peters type cornerback, while Reed is a physical cornerback who should be able to help in run support and press coverage). 4 star cornerback Caleb Presley from Rainier Beach HS, Wa just committed to the Huskies and will bring a swagger to the defensive back room. The Husky staff also added Thaddeus Dixon a JUCO cornerback from Long Beach City to add some experience and length to the position. At safety the Husky staff are bringing in 2 players who have the ability to go sideline to sideline but also a knack for finding the football: Vincent Holmes, a 4 star prospect from San Jacinto HS, CA and Diesel Gordon a 3 star from Sequin HS, TX.

At linebacker the Husky staff added 2 guys who possess good speed, and should help improve the range (sideline to sideline) of the linebacker corps next year. Both Devin Bryant and Jordan Whitney, rated as 3 star linebackers, have track experience and are tackling machines from their inside positions. I suspect in a couple of years we will see both players wrecking havoc on defenses in Husky stadium, but they should also be able to contribute right away to special teams.

Along the defensive line the Husky staff added some beef with 3 star defensive tackle Elinneus Davis from Moorhead HS, MN (he’s a huge human who is listed at 6’3” and around 300 pounds who should be able to anchor the middle of the defense in a few years). Along the edge the Husky staff is brining in Anthony James, a 6’5” 265 pound 4 star player who can potentially slide inside down the road, along with local 3 star recruit Jacob Lane who is listed at 6’5” and 230 pounds right now. Both players add a ton of length and should factor into the rotation after some time on campus to get acclimated to the college football.

On offense the Husky coaches were able to add several players who should be major factors in years to come on Montlake. The strongest position on offense has to be either wide receiver or along the line.

At wide receiver, coach Shephard added some serious talent when he was able to get 4 star wideout Rashid Williams from Pittsburg HS, CA. Williams possessing more slot receiver type traits, physical and great technical skill in his route running. The Huskies also added a versatile wideout who will be able to run fly sweeps and get into the open field. Keith Reynolds from Adelanto HS, CA is a 3 star wideout that coach Shephard identified early and got in the boat. The Husky staff is waiting for the signature of 1 more player (Taeshaun Lyons, a 4 star commit).

Along the offensive line, offensive line coach Scott Huff added some beef and size in the trenches. At offensive tackle the Huskies added several players who should help lock down rushers for years to come. Elishah Jackett from El Modena HS, CA was a major coup for the Huskies, and he should be a future fixture at tackle for the Huskies after a couple of years learning the in’s and outs of playing offensive tackle (he has the size and athleticism that makes scouts drool). Kahlee Tafai, a 3 star offensive lineman from Leuzinger HS, CA is a relatively raw offensive line prospect with the toolset to be a very very good offensive lineman down the road (he’s listed at 6’6” and around 300 pounds). Zach Henning from Grandview HS, CO was another big get for coach Huff, who is a 3 star 6’6” 275 prospect, when he was able to land his commitment. Soane Faasolo from Menlo Park HS, CA is probably the most raw of all the offensive lineman that were brought in this class. However, he has a massive 6’8” almost 300 pound frame that S&C coach Ron McKeefrey is going to love to get his hands on and help him develop into a very powerful offensive lineman. Last but not least the Huskies were able to reel in local lineman Landen Hatchett from Ferndale HS, WA. Rated as a 3 star lineman, Hatchett should slot in at center once he hits campus and probably compete for a starting job after a redshirt year (and hopefully play alongside his brother, Geirean in the 2024 season).

At running back you could tell that the Husky staff was very intentional about the type of running back that they wanted to bring in, and they did just that when they were able to secure a commitment from Tybo Rogers from Bakersfield HS, CA. Rogers, who is rated as a 3 star prospect, is a very versatile back who is able to catch the ball out of the backfield and also push a pile forward to get those extra yards that are needed.

In closing this is a very good first full recruiting cycle for the Husky staff that should really develop into fixtures for years to come. It sounds like Tybo Rogers, Anthony James, Deven Bryant, Jordan Whitney, Zach Henning, and Diesel Gordon will all be on campus in January. Landen Hatchett, Caleb Presley and Elinneus Davis will all be on campus in Spring. I will do a recap of the transfers this weekend in my recruiting roundup (as that deserves it’s own space). As always follow me @asieverkropp and welcome these Huskies to Montlake.