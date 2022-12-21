DB Thaddeus Dixon is a Dawg!

Washington officially added one of the later additions to their 2023 class today when JUCO CB Thaddeus Dixon submitted his letter of intent to the Huskies.

The corner out of Long Beach City College committed to Washington just over a week ago after taking an official visit to Seattle the previous weekend. Dixon is listed on the LBCC roster at 6’2 and 185 pounds. He’s rated as the #7 JUCO corner in the country by the 247 Sports composite (although they don’t usually rank JUCO players until after they’ve received substantial interest from a power conference program).

Dixon had no other reported offers but that is perhaps the most interesting thing about Dixon’s recruitment. In an interview at Dawgman after his commitment he said the Washington coaching staff asked him not to publicly report his UW offer even though it came months ago. Much like in the Chris Petersen days, the current coaching staff also feels that a bandwagon quickly follows if they do happen to find a potential hidden gem.

Washington is certainly hoping that’s what they’ve unearthed. Immediately help in the secondary was close to if not item #1 on UW’s offseason shopping list and that meant either a highly rated true freshman, help from the portal, or a JUCO option. They may still be able to reel in one of those freshmen but Dixon checks the last box. Dixon has 2 years of eligibility remaining.

Welcome to Montlake, Thaddeus!