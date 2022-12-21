RB Tybo Rogers is a Husky

The Washington Huskies have added an important piece to the 2023 recruiting class with versatile running back Tybo Rogers from Bakersfield, CA.

“I picked Washington because of how real the coaching staff was with me,” said Rogers in March. “They weren’t just telling me all the things that I wanted to hear, they were also telling me the pros and cons of going there.” When Rogers committed he was the first member of the 2023 recruiting class with the new staff.

The 5-11 180 pound Rogers is a 3-star recruit who had offers from virtually everyone on the west coast, and has split time in high school as both a running back and a slot WR. He is an excellent pass catcher and looks like an outstanding pure running back as well. He will compete for playing time right away.

Rogers missed the final six games of his senior season with a shoulder injury. In five games, he rushed 40 times for 417 yards, and had 17 receptions for 345 yards. (over 10 yards per carry, over 20 yards per catch).

As a junior, Rogers played in all 12 games, rushing for 1246 yards and an 11.2 YPC average. He also had 31 catches averaging 19.8 yards apiece.

He’s an explosive addition to the Deboer/Grubb attack.

Welcome to the purple and gold Tybo Rogers!

