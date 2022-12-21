LB Deven Bryant is a Husky

The Washington Huskies hope to have found a star linebacker of the future in St. John Bosco 3-star Deven Bryant.

The Los Angeles Times named Bryant “Back of the year” in the state of California. The 6-0, 210 pound from Bellflower, California led the nation’s number #1 team in tackles. He committed to Washington over offers from Oregon, Colorado, and Louisville among others although he didn’t need to take an official visit anywhere else.

He has been on a lot of people’s radar, so it’s a big “get” for Kalen Deboer and his defensive staff. Bryant is planning on being an early enrollee and so will join the team for Winter quarter and will be able to participate in spring practices.

Washington fans. That’s who you are getting. The speeding bullet at linebacker. Deven Bryant. pic.twitter.com/wLRoofvGpG — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 26, 2022

His high school defensive coordinator, Chris King, said the three-year starter at linebacker is a “coach on the field who takes great pride in his craft.” He also said that his speed development has improved.

Bryant himself says that running track helped him gain an extra step: “I feel if you look at a lot of the NFL guys, most say they ran track, and I feel track helped me play sideline to sideline and improve my overall game in terms of getting to the ball.” Bryant said.

Check out this interview with Bryant:

And here are his highlights from the fall:

Welcome aboard, Deven Bryant!