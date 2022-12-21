OL Elishah Jackett Is A Husky

The Husky offensive line room continued to get better when 3-star offensive tackle Elishah Jackett officially signed with the Washington Huskies.

Lets go Big Dawg! Welcome to the party! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jQA9mlUC80 — Coach Scott Huff (@scotthuffUW) December 21, 2022

Rated by 247sports as the 36th best tackle in the country, Jackett was a massive pickup for the Husky staff. Listed at 6’7” and around 280 pounds, the Husky staff was able to secure a commitment from Jackett after he officially visited this summer. Offensive line coach Scott Huff beat out some pretty stiff competition for Jackett, which included Ole Miss, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, and USC. The Husky staff wanted to add some younger talent outside and Jackett was a recruit that the staff targeted and were able to get on campus officially.

Most scouts have described him as somewhat raw still while playing tackle but when you watch his film you can really see how well he moves and how athletic he is. The really good news for Jackett and the Husky coaches, he won’t need to play right away with Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten coming back. Jackett should be able to redshirt next season and work on getting bigger, faster, and watching Roger and Troy lock down Pac12 edge rushers.

You can find our own Coach B’s in-depth breakdown of Jackett’s strengths right here.

Welcome to Seattle, Elishah!