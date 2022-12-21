DB Leroy Bryant is a Husky!

Coach Juice’s DB room just got a big addition. 3-star DB Leroy Bryant out of Angelo Rodriguez HS in California, put pen to paper and made his commitment to UW official.

The 247 composite rankings’ #72 CB & #694 overall prospect in the country was a relative unknown when we first started recruiting him, but after his recruitment started to pick up in the spring, we knew we had to get into the mix in earnest. We offered him back in April around the same time that Oregon State, Utah, and Cal made offers as well, and his recruitment has only picked up steam since with offers also coming in from Oregon and Arizona as well. Fortunately for the Huskies, it seems like Coach Juice and Bryant developed a good relationship where after taking his only official visit to UW in late June, we were able to secure his verbal commitment, after which he shut down his recruiting.

Bryant had a terrific senior year where he was a star for his high school team at multiple positions on both sides of the ball. As a dynamic athlete with good size (he’s listed at 6-0 & 175lbs), its easy to make the assumption that he was getting by on his natural talent, but his best traits are his ball skills. He plays with great anticipation and natural instincts, and he’s always in position to make plays. He’s a willing tackler that actually seeks out contact. There’s room for improvement in his coverage technique, but there’s a lot for the staff to work with.

The DB room has a number of returning contributors, but there’s also a ton of opportunity for Bryant to make an early impact. Given his ball skills and physicality, I could see Bryant slotting into a safety role during his time at UW, but based on our relative depth at that position, as well as the potential for a shuffling of positions in the secondary, I could see him getting tried at the Husky spot. We don’t have a ton of depth at Husky, and as we saw this past year, the Husky is a blend of slot corner and safety. Leaning on some of Bryant’s CB experience and his good upside as a safety, he could be just what we are looking for as a developmental player there with upside at one of the conventional positions.

Husky fans, we’ve got a good one in Bryant.