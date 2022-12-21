DT Elinneus Davis is a Husky!

The Husky defense added some beef up front with the commitment of defensive lineman Elinneus Davis from Moorhead, Minnesota. At 6’3” and already tipping the scales at 295 lbs, Davis has the sort of rare build that can maintain athleticism while carrying enough weight to overpower interior linemen.

Davis was part of the big recruiting weekend in late June that proved so fruitful for the Dawgs. He was among the most important visitors of the week because he sat near the top of the list of DT targets, which was a position without much depth in UW’s usual recruiting footprint. According to the 247 composite ratings, there was not a single DL weighing at least 260 lbs rated in the top 25 in Washington or Oregon, or the top 50 in California. Instead, Coach Deboer went closer to his own home in the Upper Midwest, much as he did to recruit Zach Durfee and the since-decommitted Lincoln Kienholz. Davis also took official visits to Minnesota and Iowa State before deciding to come West.

Davis comes into a position of relative scarcity for the Huskies, at least among underclassmen. Deboer took the Parker twins as under-the-radar recruits late in the last cycle to give some depth at DT. Voi Tunuufi and Siaosi Finau could add weight to play every down on the interior, but are currently on the small side. Likewise, commit Anthony James out of Texas may end up either inside or outside on the DL. Davis is the only one in the group to have both a solid recruiting pedigree and the natural size to play in the middle. He could prove to be a very important piece for the Dawgs in a couple of years.

Welcome to Montlake, Elinneus!