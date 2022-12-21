WR Keith Reynolds is a Husky!

A great addition to the Husky family, Keith Reynolds has signed his Letter of Intent to play football at UW. As just the second UW commit of the DeBoer era, its been a long time coming for the speedy WR.

Receiving his offer all the way back on March 13, 2022, Reynolds’s offer was one of the first to go out for the 2023 WR class. While few fans had heard of him at the time, he is listed as the 168th best WR and 1182nd best player overall according to the 247 composite rankings, the coaches thought highly enough of his upside and on-field production that they took his commitment on April 4 despite not taking his official visit until this month. We weren’t the only ones to notice him either. Coach Shephard had to battle Arizona State for his commitment, as well as late interest from Oregon.

Listed at 5-10 and 160 lbs on 247, Reynolds brings a different skill set to Coach Shephard’s WR room than the other members of the 2023 recruiting class. Lining up at both WR, slot receiver, and RB in high school, Reynolds was able to show off tremendous play making ability where his speed, quickness, and vision took over games. He finished the season with over 1300 yards from scrimmage, of which over 500 came through the air and over 800 came on the ground. With Coach Shephard emphasizing throughout the season that he views his WR’s receiving statistics as only counting after the catch, Reynolds’ after the catch ability could make him a future team leader in “WR” yards.

Our WR corps is absolutely loaded with blue chip talent and returning veterans, but as previously mentioned, Reynolds’ unique skills as a multi-faceted ball carrier/playmaker should make him a Swiss Army knife in Grubb’s game plans. With proper coaching and scheme, Reynolds has all the tools to be anything from a deep threat, to a YAC monster in the slot, to a deadly 3rd down RB. Ideally, Reynolds could fit into a Chico McClatcher role that schemes touches for him early in his career with upside as a go-to weapon later in his UW career.

Husky fans, we’re are getting a good one in Keith Reynolds.