WR Rashid Williams is a Husky!

WR Rashid Williams has officially joined the Husky program!

The athletic Williams will arrive in Seattle from Pittsburg High School in the Bay Area. 247 rates him as a 4-star, and the 19th best player in California. He had offers from across the country including Miami, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and K-State, but JaMarcus Shepherd was able to secure his commitment. He was offered on February 24th, visited campus May 13th, and six days later he gave his verbal commitment. He was the first official blue chip commit of the DeBoer era so it made a splash.

Listed at 6-2 and 190 pounds, Williams is a long receiver with height and the ability to win 50-50 balls. For a player coming out of high school, he shows advanced route running and feel for the position. The closest Husky comparison is probably Rome Odunze, with their similarities of size, body control, and explosiveness.

He’s joining arguably the deepest and most talented unit on the team, so playing time could be hard to come by in his first year. But, there are plenty of catches to go around in this offense, and if he shows up ready, who knows.