EDGE Jacob Lane is a Husky!

The fifth member of this 2023 recruiting class to give a verbal commit, Emerald Ridge’s Jacob Lane is officially a Husky!

Rated as the 10th player in the state of Washington, he is a solidly ranked three star who had other power 5 offers from Utah, Cal, and Arizona. He’s now the second Husky on the roster from Emerald Ridge, joining WR Denzel Boston.

Besides his obvious size at 6-5 and 230 pounds, Lane possesses a quick first step and ability to get under and around offensive tackles. He also played TE in high school and showed impressive hands and athleticism on offense. Like many high school prospects, he relies on his superior size and speed to dominate, and he’ll need to continue to work on his pass rush moves when arrives on campus. But, he has more than enough tools to make the transition to D1 football and thrive as a Husky.

The pass rushing defensive end will join a crowded room, but with the expected departures of Zion Tupuloa-Fetui and Bralen Trice after the 2023 season, he could see the field after a redshirt season. Washington has had a lot of success recently molding 6-5ish, highly athletic EDGE players into pass rush monsters, like Joe Tryon and Bralen Trice. Hopefully Lane is next is line. Welcome to Montlake, Jacob!