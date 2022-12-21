 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
NCAA Football: Washington at Washington State

Class of 2023 Early Signing Period

Your hub to find all our profiles on the incoming Husky recruiting class

Contributors: UW Dawg Pound Staff
/ new

If you’re looking for a place to comment on the recruiting class in general, head over to the open thread. Otherwise you can use this as your launching point to see all of our individual recruit profiles.

18 Total Updates Since
Dec 21, 2022, 5:00am PST