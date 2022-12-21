Class of 2023 Early Signing Period

If you’re looking for a place to comment on the recruiting class in general, head over to the open thread. Otherwise you can use this as your launching point to see all of our individual recruit profiles.
Filed under:
- Stream
Dec 21, 2022, 5:00am PST
-
December 21
DB Thaddeus Dixon is a Dawg!
The JUCO standout is officially inked with Washington
-
December 21
OL Kahlee Tafai is a Husky!
Dawgs officially sign California Lineman
-
December 21
DB Leroy Bryant is a Husky!
Corner Leroy Bryant makes his commitment official
-
December 21
DB Diesel Gordon is a Husky
The Texas DB is officially on board with the Dawgs
-
December 21
Soane Faasolo is officially a Dawg
The very tall O-lineman from the Bay Area will be coming North
-
December 21
EDGE Jacob Lane is a Husky!
He’s big, he’s quick, and he’s officially a Dawg
-
December 21
OL Elishah Jackett Is A Husky
Washington inks a future fixture along their line
-
December 21
WR Keith Reynolds is a Husky!
The 3-star WR officially brings his speed to Montlake
-
December 21
WR Rashid Williams is a Husky!
The dynamic receiver joins a loaded WR corps.
-
December 21
RB Tybo Rogers is a Husky
A pass-catching running back with big play abiliity
-
December 21
DB Vincent Holmes Is A Dawg
4-Star Safety Vincent Holmes Signs During The Early Signing Period
-
December 21
OL Zachary Henning is a Husky
The Colorado OL is officially signed with Washington
-
December 21
Landen Hatchett has officially joined his brother on Montlake
The Ferndale legacy signs with the Dawgs.
-
December 21
LB Jordan Whitney is a Husky
Dawgs ink California linebacker
-
December 21
CB Curley Reed is a Dawg
The Louisiana CB is officially signed with Washington
-
December 21
DT Elinneus Davis is a Husky!
Mighty Minnesotan reinforces Dawg defense
-
December 21
DL Anthony James has signed with Washington
The Texas defensive lineman kicks off signing day
-
December 21
Early Signing Period Open Thread
Your place to comment as the letters of intent roll in throughout the day