Early Signing Period Open Thread

Welcome to the beginning of the early signing period for the class of 2023. Today is finally the day when recruits can submit their signed letters of intent to schools. The Huskies have 18 high school seniors currently committed plus one junior college player. All of them are expected to send in their letters at some time today although there may be some question about last week’s WR commit Taeshaun Lyons. Some may wait until they can have an official signing day ceremony at their school so that is the most likely explanation if it hasn’t come through yet as you frantically hit refresh.

There is also the hope/expectation given several recent crystal balls from recruiting experts at 247 Sports that Washington may make one big late addition to the class with a local 4-star flip. We’ll make sure to have that for you if/when it happens. Otherwise, much like under Chris Petersen, the expectation is that signing day is more about appreciating the new incoming talent then hoping for chaos to go in Washington’s favor.

This is your main place for commenting on the class in general. We also have one article for every recruit if you’d like to send a specific welcome to that player or talk about them in particular. You can find our story stream hub here which will have every article as recruits get in their signed LOIs.

Players are able to submit their NLIs beginning at 7 am local time which means they can start rolling in at 5 am PT for those coming to Washington from the central time zone.

***

Eligible to sign starting at 5a PT: CB Curley Reed, DL Anthony James, DB Diesel Gordon, DL Elinneus Davis

Eligible to sign starting at 6a PT: OL Zach Henning

Eligible to sign starting at 7a PT: WR Keith Reynolds, DB Thaddeus Dixon, OL Soane Faasolo, LB Jordan Whitney, Edge Jacob Lane, LB Deven Bryant, OL Kahlee Tafai, OL Landen Hatchett, DB Leroy Bryant, RB Tybo Rogers, OL Elishah Jackett, DB Vincent Holmes, WR Rashid Williams, WR Taeshaun Lyons