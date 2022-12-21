DB Vincent Holmes Is A Dawg

Washington’s secondary just received a boost as safety Vincent Holmes has officially signed his letter of intent to play for the Dawgs

The Huskies were able to secure a commitment from the 4-star safety earlier this year after he officially visited campus. Rated as the 16th best athlete in the country and a consensus 4-star recruit, Holmes was a 2 way monster for his team this season (he accounted for 59 receptions for 1,169 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense while also getting 2 interceptions and 30 tackles from his safety position). The Husky staff was able to beat USC, UCLA, and Colorado for his commitment and 247sports has him rated as the 26th best prospect in California.

Listed at around 6’0” and 190 pounds, Holmes projects to play safety by the Husky staff and he has the range to go sideline to sideline on the back end. With the Husky defense losing Alex Cook and Cam Williams from the safety room, Holmes should have ample opportunity to come in and compete to earn playing time at the safety position.

You can find an in-depth breakdown of Holmes’ playing style by our own Coach B right here.

Welcome to Seattle, Vincent!