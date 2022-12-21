LB Jordan Whitney is a Husky

Jordan Whitney, a linebacker out of Oxnard, California, has officially signed for UW. Whitney chose the Dawgs over offers from USC, Cal, Arizona, and others. Whitney verbally committed to UW after the Dawgs’ big on-campus visit weekend in June and shut down his recruiting until signing his NLI today.

Whitney fits the mold of the speedy, versatile linebackers that the Husky coaching staff prioritizes. at 6’2” and 215”, he has solid size, but uses his speed more than his girth to make plays. Whitney also excelled as a high school track athlete and posted a 100m dash time of 11.2 seconds. At the time of his verbal commitment, he pointed to his relationship with DC William Inge as a deciding factor in choosing UW. Whitney finished off his senior season with 140 tackles and 14 TFLs.

While the Dawgs would ideally give Whitney a year to physically develop to a P5 standard, he joins a linebacking corps that will have opportunities to play. Eddie Ulofoshio and Alphonzo Tuputala return as the primary linebackers, but there are plenty of question marks behind those two in the playing time pecking order. Fellow Southern Californian Deven Bryant joins the LB recruiting class, and if either Bryant or Whitney explodes in fall practices, it’s conceivable that they could join the rotation.

Welcome to Montlake, Jordan!