OL Kahlee Tafai is a Husky!

Offensive lineman Kahlee Tafai out of Lawndale, California has officially committed to UW. Tafai has ideal OT size at 6’6” and 300 lbs. He chose Washington over offers from Oregon, Oregon St., Arizona, and BYU.

Tafai verbally committed to the Dawgs in July and subsequently took an official visit in September. He flew a bit under the radar as a prospect through his Junior year due to splitting time between DT and OT, but saw his stock appreciate when he focused on the offensive line during his senior year. The limited tape on him as an OL prior to his senior year might have kept him off of some boards, but as our Coach B wrote at the time of the commitment, his combination of strength and technique give him a lot of potential.

OL Coach Scott Huff will have a full position group with Tafai joined by four other incoming freshmen. He will compete for playing time with Zachary Hennig, Soane Faasolo, and Elishaj Jackett. Due to his relative inexperience at the position, Tafai will likely take a red-shirt and develop for a year or two before joining the rotation.

Welcome to Montlake, Kahlee!