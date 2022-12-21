Landen Hatchett has officially joined his brother on Montlake

Scott Huff continued his track record today of securing excellent offensive line recruits and fighting off the top programs in the country to do so.

The younger brother of guard Geirean Hatchett, Landen projects to a similar role on the interior of the line, albeit probably more likely to end up at center instead of guard.

Rated a high three star on the 247 composite, there was a long stretch where it looked like one of Oregon, Michigan, or Texas A&M (or possibly USC) might get his commitment following the program-tanking from Lake and Co, with the Ducks especially taking an early lead. Despite that, Hatchett eventually committed to Washington during last year’s June avalanche of commitments for DeBoer’s staff, and cited having known Scott Huff for so long with Geirean’s recruitment as a big reason. (He also tragically described TAMU as having “great potential” when breaking down his top five schools which, knowing what we all know now about TAMU, is a good example of dramatic irony.)

Similar to his brother, he’ll have to adjust to not just the speed and complexity of college defenses, but also an increased pass protection requirement since Ferndale’s offense is extremely run-heavy.

Otherwise, at 6’3” and 300 lbs, he is extremely built; his strong base and quick feet lead to him being an absolute wrecking ball in the run especially when pulling, and provide a good, stable (literally) foundation upon which to build out his pass blocking at the next level. You can find our own Coach B’s in-depth breakdown of Hatchett’s game right here. Plus his flowing locks make him look like a terrifying viking when he’s running right at you I can only imagine.

You can see some extensive evidence of that right here:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.