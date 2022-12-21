Woof: Washington Flips Local 4-Star Cornerback

It’s no great stretch to say that Washington had struggles at the cornerback position in 2022. Finding players capable of providing a potential immediate impact in the secondary was right up there on the checklist for this offseason. Well Washington certainly added that kind of piece today as they flipped previous Oregon 4-star CB commit Caleb Presley and he is now committed to the Huskies. Caleb just announced on 247’s live signing day streaming special that he will be signing with Washington.

HUSKY NATION IM HOME!☔️ pic.twitter.com/h5FuuPo680 — Caleb Presley ⁵ ✌ (@CalebPresley5) December 21, 2022

The 6’0”, 180 lb Presley out of Rainier Beach HS in Seattle is rated as the #19 cornerback in the country by the 247 Sports composite and the top player in the state of Washington. The Husky coaching staff have pushed the “Loyal to the Soil” marketing campaign but the results hadn’t quite translated to commitments. Coming into today the top-8 players in the composite were all committed to other schools. Now Washington has Presley plus #9 and #10 with OL Landen Hatchett and EDGE Jacob Lane. Last year Oregon landed the top prospect in Washington (5-star OL Josh Conerly) also from Rainier Beach HS.

Presley is now the 6th member of the 2023 class currently committed to Washington in the secondary and the 4th at cornerback. Three of them are 4-star recruits with Presley joining Louisiana CB Curley Reed and California S Vincent Holmes. The other corners are Leroy Bryant and JUCO Thaddeus Dixon who also committed this week.

The Huskies have Alex Cook and Jordan Perryman running out of eligibility in the secondary while CB Zakhari Spears entered the portal and already committed to Connecticut. As it stands there will likely be a heavy competition to see who starts opposite Mishael Powell at corner between Presley, Reed, and Dixon plus returners Julius Irvin, Davon Banks, and Elijah Jackson.

Washington now has 20 commitments in the class of 2023. They are likely done with the class but still could add players via the transfer portal.

Here are Presley’s senior season highlights.