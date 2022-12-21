DB Diesel Gordon is a Husky

Washington added to a much needed infusion of talent in the defensive backfield as Diesel Gordon signed his letter of intent today.

The 5’11 safety out of Arlington is rated as a 3-star player and the #190th ranked overall in the talent-rich state of Texas. Gordon chose Washington over an offer list that included Arizona State and Utah. The Huskies offered in May, about a week after the Utes but Gordon committed to Washington while participating in a Husky camp in Seattle. He eventually took an official visit to Montlake for the Michigan State game in September.

Gordon finished his senior season with 68 tackles, 13 pass break-ups, and 5 interceptions. He has tremendous ball skills and appears to be at his best playing center field where he can read the quarterback’s eyes and break on the ball for deflections and picks. More than likely he’ll start out at safety but has the versatility to also end up at the Husky spot or out at corner if needed once he gets to campus.

The Huskies are losing Alex Cook to graduation but are expected to return senior Asa Turner so there is one starting safety spot available. Kamren Fabiculanan started when Turner was out of the lineup and should be the favorite to step in there next year. Behind them though there is a limited amount of experience as Gordon and his fellow true freshman Vincent Holmes will have a chance to compete with Makell Esteen, Vince Nunley, and Tristan Dunn on the depth chart.

Welcome to Seattle, Diesel (what a name) and here are some of Gordon’s highlights.