Tuesday Dots: Woof Watch

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel Breaks down the three Monday Woof’s’; Cal Poly TE Josh Cuevas; USC Linebacker Ralen Goforth; and ASU Edge Joe Moore.
- Husky Left Tackle Troy Fautanu added more good news for Husky Football late Monday Night
Glory to God. Go Dawgs pic.twitter.com/d83aujdwmO— Troy Fautanu ™ (@tFautanu) December 20, 2022
- Christian Caple breaks down Woof Watch ahead of the early signing period
Resetting Washington’s recruiting picture and scholarship math ahead of the early signing period.https://t.co/m4UPJkXQfw— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) December 20, 2022
- Christian Caple also brings back some old memories of the wild, video game-like 2011 Alamo Bowl loss.
I rewatched the 2011 Alamo Bowl and kept a running diary of the broadcast. Also talked with Keith Price and game MVP Terrance Ganaway about what it was like playing in a 67-56 game.https://t.co/6NXfaDo3cP— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) December 19, 2022
- Texas RB Bijan Robinson will not be playing in the Alamo Bowl.
Texas will be without its biggest playmaker against the Huskies in the Alamo Bowl. https://t.co/H1jDsMYuYf— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 20, 2022
- The other end of the Transfer Portal, the Washington Huskies lose a local Wide Receiver to the Portal
UW wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. — who transferred from Arizona State last offseason — is headed back to the transfer portal. (via @mikevorel) https://t.co/BAD7Tcdf2q— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 19, 2022
- Realdawg.com shares a story by PFF College that names QB Michael Penix on their way too early Heisman list.
Hey, @Castricone, @PFF_College says that #Penix4Heisman can start right now, naming the Husky QB as the 4th best Heisman contender heading into the off season. https://t.co/Wor8gT1BKJ— Mike Martin (@HowlinHusky) December 20, 2022
- Something tells me Husky Football might be a hot ticket next season
2023 @UW_Football TICKETS ☔️— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) December 19, 2022
New season ticket deposits and season ticket renewals are now live. We'll see you back at the #GreatestSetting next season, Husky Nation!#GoHuskies x #PurpleReign
Basketball Dots
- The Huskies host the 23rd ranked Auburn Tigers this Wednesday at 6 pm.
One game this week and it's a big one!— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) December 20, 2022
https://t.co/pPLzPdI7pV#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/fyxSD9j991
- Husky Basketball Coaches Show Monday Night with Mike Hopkins and Women’s Assistant Coach Dan Tacheny, as they discuss recent performances and upcoming matchups.
- Auburn Fan site, FlyWarEagle.com previews the Auburn-Washington Matchup.
- The Washington Women’s team hosts Southern Illinois University Evansville for a Tuesday matinee at 12 pm today.
Round 2️⃣ of the Husky Classic coming up ❄️ #GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/vm9w8VipAJ— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) December 20, 2022
