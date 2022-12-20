 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: Woof Watch

Coach Kalen Deboer Woof’d 3 times Monday and the Huskies received great news from LT Troy Fautanu

By Tom_Adamski
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Washington at UCLA
LT Troy Fautanu is coming back to UW for one more year
Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Husky Left Tackle Troy Fautanu added more good news for Husky Football late Monday Night

  • Christian Caple breaks down Woof Watch ahead of the early signing period

  • Christian Caple also brings back some old memories of the wild, video game-like 2011 Alamo Bowl loss.
  • Texas RB Bijan Robinson will not be playing in the Alamo Bowl.

  • The other end of the Transfer Portal, the Washington Huskies lose a local Wide Receiver to the Portal

  • Realdawg.com shares a story by PFF College that names QB Michael Penix on their way too early Heisman list.

  • Something tells me Husky Football might be a hot ticket next season

Basketball Dots

  • The Huskies host the 23rd ranked Auburn Tigers this Wednesday at 6 pm.

  • The Washington Women’s team hosts Southern Illinois University Evansville for a Tuesday matinee at 12 pm today.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...