Football

This is fine, as long as the same logic is applied next week if Utah loses. Then the Rose Bowl can tout that they landed “Two top-ten teams” in UW and Penn State:

George Kliavkoff touts how the Pac-12's championship game selection process landed "our two highest ranked teams" in the title game, lol — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 1, 2022

Lots of Mike today...

Kalen DeBoer on Michael Penix, Jr: “When he gets asked a question about himself, it’s always deflected to the people around him. That’s not just when he’s talking to (the media). It’s when he’s talking to his teammates.”

Pac-12 executive Merton Hanks boasted Thursday that “we have a Heisman Trophy candidate.”



Note the singular noun.



He was referring, of course, to USC QB Caleb Williams. But what about Michael Penix Jr.? Let's assess the UW quarterback's Heisman case: https://t.co/GGnXZftd9u — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 2, 2022

Max Browne is just another guy who can’t believe how good MPJ is at playing quarterback:

His OC thinks he’s good, too:

Elite QB play…unify your team✅, biggest stage = your best play✅, Lead the Nation in passing ✅, best 3rd down offense in country ✅… humble & hungry, and be the same guy every day… kid is amazing #Penix4Heisman https://t.co/3xSqDo7N10 — Ryan Grubb (@GrubbRyan) December 1, 2022

Kim didn’t get a chance to join Chris and Scott right after the game ended, so he offered his take on things having traveled to Pullman to be there:

Showing why Trice was selected 1st team All-Pac 12 by PFF:

Bralen Trice among Power Five Edge Rushers this season:



67 Pressures (1st)

91.4 Pass Rush Grade (1st)

31% Pass Rush Win Rate (1st) pic.twitter.com/hRys7FgpL0 — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 2, 2022

Men’s Hoops

Huskies lose Pac-12 opener on the road in Corvallis. This weird call had something to do with it:

Oregon State made over half its shots from the field during the first half. A stunning comeback run came after halftime, with the Huskies cleaning up turnover troubles and slightly picking up shooting:

Despite a massive second-half comeback, OSU put @UW_MBB's first conference game just out of reach during Thursday night's loss | via @sydneym_nash https://t.co/P0QYLpDshb — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) December 2, 2022

Down a big man with Braxton Meah in a walking boot, UW center Franck Kepnang went out with an apparent right leg injury and never returned:

GAME WRAP: @UW_MBB had to retool and go small with Braxton Meah out and Franck Kepnang hurt halfway thru the 2nd half. And down by as many as 10 with four minutes left, they found a lead but couldn't hold it, eventually losing to OSU 66-65. @Dawgman247 https://t.co/fb8XC1FI7K — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) December 2, 2022

Despite three 3-pointers from Koren Johnson in the second half, Husky guards shoot 36% from the floor on the night:

FULL GAME STATS: @UW_MBB takes a late one-point lead, but UW not able to hang on as Oregon State survives 66-65. More importantly for UW, they'll wait to know the status of Franck Kepnang, who hurt his right leg halfway thru the second half. Braxton Meah was already unavailable. pic.twitter.com/KSMiOtYKey — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) December 2, 2022

