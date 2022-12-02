 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Penix, Jr. has shined in the biggest moments

Sometimes I dream, that he is me.

By John Sayler
Colorado v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football

This is fine, as long as the same logic is applied next week if Utah loses. Then the Rose Bowl can tout that they landed “Two top-ten teams” in UW and Penn State:

Lots of Mike today...

Kalen DeBoer on Michael Penix, Jr: “When he gets asked a question about himself, it’s always deflected to the people around him. That’s not just when he’s talking to (the media). It’s when he’s talking to his teammates.”

Max Browne is just another guy who can’t believe how good MPJ is at playing quarterback:

His OC thinks he’s good, too:

Kim didn’t get a chance to join Chris and Scott right after the game ended, so he offered his take on things having traveled to Pullman to be there:

Showing why Trice was selected 1st team All-Pac 12 by PFF:

Men’s Hoops

Huskies lose Pac-12 opener on the road in Corvallis. This weird call had something to do with it:

Oregon State made over half its shots from the field during the first half. A stunning comeback run came after halftime, with the Huskies cleaning up turnover troubles and slightly picking up shooting:

Down a big man with Braxton Meah in a walking boot, UW center Franck Kepnang went out with an apparent right leg injury and never returned:

Despite three 3-pointers from Koren Johnson in the second half, Husky guards shoot 36% from the floor on the night:

Retro Dot

