Woof: Huskies Land Another Transfer On The Edge

Hello Again Husky fans. The Husky staff got their 3rd commitment of the day today when former Sun Devil defensive lineman Joe Moore committed to UW this afternoon.

In the 2020 class Moore was rated as the 34th best edge player in the country by 247Sports. This season he accounted for 24 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks. Listed at around 6’3” and around 245 pounds, it sounds like the the Husky staff is bringing Moore in as an edge player to help bolster the defense. It certainly didn’t hurt Moore that he played particularly well against Washington this season. He was the only opposing player to have 3 QB hits against Michael Penix Jr.

With Jeremiah Martin being the only subtraction from the edge position it looks like the Huskies may have nabbed another player who can help spell ZTF and Trice without much of a drop off when he comes in. Moore’s dad played in the NFL and was the 11th overall pick for the Chicago Bears back in 1971. Moore will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.

He is UW’s 5th overall addition from the transfer portal so far this off-season and the 3rd of the day.