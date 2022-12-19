Woof: Huskies Land A Transfer Tight End

Well Husky fans the recruiting news keeps getting better as the Huskies just got a commitment from tight end Josh Cuevas who had visited Montlake recently. Listed at 6’5” and around 245 pounds, Cuevas had 57 catches for 663 yards and 6 touchdowns last year for Cal Poly as a redshirt freshmen.

The Husky staff has been searching for a tight end to help bolster the room this offseason and Cuevas is a massive pickup that should immediately help. After entering the portal it sounds like Utah, Michigan, and UW all offered and were after Cuevas, which speaks to how good he is. Cuevas should have 3 years left of eligibility to play, and it will be very fun to watch him in this offense.

The Huskies will bring back all of their top tight ends (Culp, Westover, and Quentin Moore, plus a redshirt frosh named Otton). They missed though on adding a high school prospect in the 2023 class at that position so finding an option in the portal who had multiple years of eligibility remaining to step in after Culp and Westover graduate was critical.

Cuevas is now the 4th addition through the portal this offseason joining Sioux Falls edge Zach Durfee, Michigan State WR Germie Bernard, and USC LB Ralen Goforth.

Let’s get this show on the road!! Time to put in that work…#BowDown #PurpleReign ☔️☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/odnq0kG52S — Josh Cuevas (@JCuev_80) December 19, 2022

There should be some more news in recruiting that will break later today or tomorrow so keep your eyes posted