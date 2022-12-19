Monday Dots: Pass Rushing It Back

Gee but it’s great to be back home

Home is where I want to be.

I’ve been on the Dots so long my friend,

And if you came along

I know you couldn’t disagree.

In a weekend chalk full of personnel news, the headliners were a pair of Huskies who chose not to go anywhere. Edge rushers Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui announced that they will both return for next season, turning a potentially thin position into a strong one. Trice and ZTF have both shown the upside of first-round NFL draft picks, but a consistently productive season for either will go a long way toward solidifying that potential.

While the impact might be further down the road, there was also a whirlwind of recruiting activity to fill out the HS class and add transfers. Four-star California WR Taeshaun Lyons committed to UW after a long recruiting battle with Notre Dame and Oregon.

The Dawgs (re)added Michigan State WR Germie Bernard who originally signed with UW last year before the change in coaching staff. Bernard was a high four-star recruit out of high school and contributed as a true freshman.

UW made a longer-term bet on Sioux Falls edge rusher Zach Durfee, a converted QB who excelled in his first season on defense at a lower level.

While Lyons leapfrogged to the top of the class in the 247 recruiting rating, that could change quickly with Crystal Balls coming in for Caleb Presley to flip his commitment from Oregon to UW.

Antonio Morales of The Athletic has a comprehensive breakdown of Pac-12 recruiting. Of course, the post predates Washington’s big weekend, so the Dawgs might have earned more plaudits a day or two later.

With so much buzz around football, it would be easy to forget that other Husky sports actually played this weekend. Men’s basketball took advantage of a mismatch with a blowout win over Idaho State. Meanwhile, the women’s team’s positive momentum halted with a loss to Liberty.

Somehow, some way, despite the jubilant scenes in Buenos Aires, my favorite sports celebration of the weekend came from a lower-tier bowl game.

Jake Haener just won his own Apple Cup @jakehaener10 pic.twitter.com/94gLf8ZhZp — Frank Pucher (@Fpucher) December 18, 2022

WE BACK… with every intention to be the Best Pass Rush Duo in the Nation!! #Huskynation pic.twitter.com/lh605SsoG0 — Bralen Trice (@Ocho_Trice) December 19, 2022