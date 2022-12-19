 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Pass Rushing It Back

Trice and ZTF join new recruits for 2023 Dawgs

By andrewberg7
Gee but it’s great to be back home

Home is where I want to be.

I’ve been on the Dots so long my friend,

And if you came along

I know you couldn’t disagree.

  • While the impact might be further down the road, there was also a whirlwind of recruiting activity to fill out the HS class and add transfers. Four-star California WR Taeshaun Lyons committed to UW after a long recruiting battle with Notre Dame and Oregon.

  • Antonio Morales of The Athletic has a comprehensive breakdown of Pac-12 recruiting. Of course, the post predates Washington’s big weekend, so the Dawgs might have earned more plaudits a day or two later.

  • With so much buzz around football, it would be easy to forget that other Husky sports actually played this weekend. Men’s basketball took advantage of a mismatch with a blowout win over Idaho State. Meanwhile, the women’s team’s positive momentum halted with a loss to Liberty.

  • Somehow, some way, despite the jubilant scenes in Buenos Aires, my favorite sports celebration of the weekend came from a lower-tier bowl game.

