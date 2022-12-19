Husky coaches got some good news today when Ralen Goforth, a linebacker transfer from USC, committed to Washington. He announced this past week that he was on an official visit to Seattle and it didn’t take him long to make a decision.

Coming out of St. John Bosco high school Goforth was a borderline 3/4-star prospect in the 247 Sports Composite and picked USC over offers from Oregon and UCLA among others. He has played 1,211 career defensive snaps while starting 17 games.

This last season Goforth had 43 tackles to go along with 1 interception while playing in a reserve role for the Trojans. In 2021 he had a bigger role on defense and accounted for 61 tackles. Most people will remember him from the hit he put on Cam Rising in the Pac12 championship game. Listed at 6’2” and around 225 pounds Goforth projects to be a key piece to the 2023 Husky defense.

The Huskies are losing Pitt transfer Cam Bright to eligibility after he had an underwhelming single year in Seattle. Expect Goforth to have a chance to take over Bright’s role. Washington also loses UAB transfer Kris Moll who played more as the season went on primarily as the coverage linebacker in dime packages.

However, Washington will get back Edefuan Ulofoshio from injury (he came back to play limited snaps at the end of the year but didn’t look fully healthy yet) who will have a good chance to start next to Alfonso Tuputala. Carson Bruener also had moments and will potentially break through for more time. The Huskies also have former 4-star Daniel Heimuli who has not been able to live up to his potential yet and was suspended at the end of the season.

This is Washington’s 3rd addition through the portal so far joining Sioux Falls edge Zach Durfee and Michigan State WR Germie Bernard.

Welcome Ralen and hopefully the Husky coaching staff will do a better job than USC at identifying Goforth’s strengths and putting him in a position to succeed.