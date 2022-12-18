Edge Duo Trice, ZTF To Return For 2023 Season

Washington’s pass rush was the strength of the Husky defense this past season. It is likely to be so again next year as edge rushers Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui announced tonight that they will be returning for an additional year of eligibility rather than declaring for the NFL Draft.

WE BACK… with every intention to be the Best Pass Rush Duo in the Nation. pic.twitter.com/lIG2XkFTcf — ZTF (@ztupufet) December 19, 2022

Trice led the country in QB pressures per Pro Football Focus and had a 31.9% pass rush win rate. He finished the year with 8 sacks and was rightfully named 1st-team all-conference after the year for his performance in a breakout season. ZTF hasn’t been the same player he was during the 3-game stretch in 2020 when he appeared to be one of the elite rushers in the country but he was still a big part of the edge rotation and figures to start with Jeremiah Martin running out of eligibility. Zion finished the season with 4.5 sacks.

The Huskies added transfer edge Zach Durfee from Sioux Falls this weekend and also return Sav’ell Smalls and Maurice Heims who figure to compete to fill out the rest of the 2-deep at that position.

Washington has already received news that QB Michael Penix Jr. is returning next year and Trice was arguably the next most important player to UW’s chances. At this point the remaining players who would seem the most likely early entrants for the draft are OT Troy Fautanu and WRs Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan. But each successive Husky who announces their return increases the odds that the others will stay put as many on the team clearly think this is a squad ready to make a special run in 2023.

Welcome back Bralen and Zion and its going to be fantastic to see you in a Husky uniform all of next year!