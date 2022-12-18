Recruiting Roundup: Husky Coaches Looking To Put The Bow On Their 2023 Class

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The last couple of days has brought a boatload of activity on the recruiting front. The Husky staff is really trying to get the majority of their 2023 recruiting class finished and their roster management by in large wrapped up as soon as they can.

This weekend is the last weekend before recruiting goes into a dead period (no on campus visits). It sounds like the staff used most of the weekend to host transfer players and among those on campus (known to be on campus): Zach Durfree (who has since committed), Keleki Latu a tight end transfer from Cal, Ralen Goforth a transfer linebacker from USC. Other than maybe 1 2023 recruit it does sound like the staff is focusing on the portal.

On the high school recruiting front it sounds like the Husky staff has all of their class in place (prior to the early signing period on the 21st), with maybe the exception of 1 player. 4 star cornerback Caleb Presley from Rainier Beach is still deciding if he wants to flip his commitment from Oregon to UW or stay with Oregon. It sounds like a decision will come soon and the Husky staff isn’t giving up until he signs his LOI.

We will have coverage and write ups on signing day for every commit and signing. For now that is all and as always follow me @asieverkropp.