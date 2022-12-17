Woof: Huskies Land Transfer Wide Receiver

Happy Saturday Husky fans. The Husky staff got some good news today when Germie Bernard a wide receiver transfer from Michigan State committed to UW. If Bernard’s name sounds familiar it should, he was committed to UW and signed last year but backed out after the coaching change and ended up signing with Michigan State.

Rated as the 37th best wideout in the 2022 class, Bernard is an explosive receiver who is listed at 6’0” and around 200 pounds. This last season he had 7 catches for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns. That included a 41-yard touchdown on his first career catch. Bernard will have 3 years of eligibility left (plus a redshirt), and he should immediately be a contender for playing time next year.

Between Bernard’s commitment and the addition yesterday of 4-star 2023 prospect Taeshaun Lyons it suggests that there may be movement coming to the Husky receiver room. Both Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan are candidates to declare for the NFL draft after the bowl game although Odunze would seem to be the more likely of the pair. There also could be players who choose to enter the transfer portal. We’ll see how that all shakes out but it seems a guarantee that Washington has one of the better receiver rooms in the country again next season.

It was already an awkward situation when Bernard had to travel to Seattle with the Spartans after de-committing last January. Now it gets another layer of complexity added when Bernard will return to East Lansing next fall this time as a member of the Huskies. Hopefully things go as well for Washington in that game as they did against MSU this season.

Bernard is Washington’s 2nd addition through the transfer portal so far this year after Sioux Falls edge rusher Zach Durfee committed yesterday.

Welcome back Germie!

That is all for now but as always follow me @asieverkropp.