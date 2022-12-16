Happy Friday Husky fans! The Washington staff put in some hard work to reel in their most recent commitment as they just landed 4-star receiver Taeshaun Lyons from Tennyson HS in Hayward, CA.

Ready to work ☔️ pic.twitter.com/fmbg9ILvw0 — Taeshaun Lyons (@LyonsTaeshaun) December 17, 2022

Rated as the 30th best wideout in the 2023 class and the 18th best prospect in CA, Lyons’ stock has exploded after a strong senior season. Listed at 6’2” and around 175-180 pounds, Lyons is a dynamic wideout who can stretch the field and also be a weapon on special teams. He becomes (at least for now) Washington’s highest rated recruit in the 247 Sports composite for this class, narrowly beating out CB Curley Reed.

The Husky staff was able to beat out Miami, Notre Dame, and Oregon among others for his pledge. Lyons officially visited UW back in June and was rumored to be close to committing to the Huskies. Then in August it seemed a commitment to Notre Dame might be imminent but he let the process play out and eventually decided UW was the best fit for him.

This last season Lyons accounted for 50 catches for 1,046 yards and 10 TD’s as a high school senior at Tennyson. It would be reasonable to conclude that the Husky offense’s display this year probably also helped Lyons see himself catching a ton of balls on Montlake. Right this second the Huskies are projected to return their entire WR room. But with draft decisions and the portal there could be movement coming at that position and if that happens Lyons should have a shot at seeing the field next year and competing at the returner spots on special teams.

Lyons is the 19th high school commit in the class, which is now ranked as the 28th best class in the country by 247 Sports. Wide receiver coach JaMarcus Shepard has a pair of 4-star wideouts in the 2023 class (Rashid Williams and Taeshaun Lyons) which should add to an already formidable passing attack.