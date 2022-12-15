Dots: All-Americans

Good morning. Here’s some dots:
Two volleyball seniors earn All-American honors:
-— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) December 14, 2022
She's Her.@ellamaypowell goes out a 4⃣✖️ All-American, joining Christal Morrison as the only Huskies at any position to accomplish that feat.#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/iTUPHRcKPJ
-— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) December 14, 2022
Claire ends her Husky career in rare territory as a 3⃣✖️ All-American outside hitter.
The only other Husky OHs with three AVCA All-America honors are Christal Morrison, and Krista Vansant. #PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/yd2D8xZsUI
- Jon Wilner writes about the UC regents’ vote to allow UCLA to leave, but they have to pay to Cal to do so.
- Mike Vorel talks about four options at 2023 quarterback now that Lincoln Kienholz finally decommitted.
Trent McDuffie donig good things:
Lowest completion % allowed among NFL rookies when targeted through Week 14:— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) December 15, 2022
1. Trent McDuffie, Chiefs (48.5%)
2. Tre Avery, Titans (50%)
3. Alontae Taylor, Saints (50.9%)
4. Martin Emerson, Browns (51.3%)
5. Tariq Woolen, Seahawks (52.1%)
6. Sauce Gardner, Jets (52.2%) pic.twitter.com/tIGLP8GivF
Lowest receiving yards per target allowed by NFL rookies through Week 14:— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) December 15, 2022
1. Quay Walker, Packers (3.5)
2. Trent McDuffie, Chiefs (4.1)
3. Sauce Gardner, Jets (4.6)
4. Martin Emerson, Browns (5.2)
5. Alontae Taylor, Saints (5.3)
6. Kyle Hamilton, Ravens (5.4) pic.twitter.com/QLdu4DNUMq
Beginning tonight, NFL or college football bowl season is on your television every day for the next 19 days— Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 15, 2022
Next day without football is January 3rd
Soak in this time, cherish it pic.twitter.com/3KIQvQeVfc
If Elon also bans flight tracking for coaching changes, he's not prepared for the wrath of college football message boards. https://t.co/VUQlHjHAES— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 14, 2022
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
