Wednesday Dots: Santa Dawgs

By UWdadVanc
/ new
Stanford v Washington Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

“Insolence? We are pirates. We don’t even know what that means.” —Hondo Ohnaka, The Clone Wars

Remembering the Pirate of the Palouse.

Football Dots

  • Coach DeBoer with a tribute to Coach Leach. There are a lot of other tributes and mentions of Coach Leach and his contributions to football (at many levels) and coaching.
  • UW’s former coach, who went against Coach Leach many times, had this to say:
  • Of all of the tributes that I’ve seen for Coach Leach, this one may be the most touching.
  • Bralen Trice earns 2nd team All-American from Sporting News.
  • Some Huskies helped out with wrapping presents for families on Christmas, including Rome Odunze, Bralen Trice, Alphonzo Tuputala, and Troy Fautanu.
  • Looking for a stocking stuffer for a Husky fan near you?

Men’s Basketball Dots

  • The men’s team had to come from behind to beat Cal Poly. Keion Brooks Jr. had a career-high 30 points. You can check out Max’s recap here.
  • Langston Wilson appeared to injure his ankle in the first half and didn’t return but appears to be all right. Cole Bajema injured his calf in the first half but came back and played most of the second half. PJ Fuller crashed into the front row with about 4 minutes remaining and did not return. Washington is of course already without scholarship players Noah Williams, Franck Kepnang, and Sam Ariyibi.

