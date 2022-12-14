Wednesday Dots: Santa Dawgs

“Insolence? We are pirates. We don’t even know what that means.” —Hondo Ohnaka, The Clone Wars

Remembering the Pirate of the Palouse.

Football Dots

Coach DeBoer with a tribute to Coach Leach. There are a lot of other tributes and mentions of Coach Leach and his contributions to football (at many levels) and coaching.

Thank you Coach Leach, for all your contributions to the game and the coaching profession! Thoughts and prayers to family, friends, @HailStateFB, and the many others touched by his life! — Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) December 13, 2022

UW’s former coach, who went against Coach Leach many times, had this to say:

From Coach Petersen, To Coach Leach. pic.twitter.com/XAO7O7Asyq — Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 14, 2022

Of all of the tributes that I’ve seen for Coach Leach, this one may be the most touching.

Lane Kiffin shared poignant sentiments about Mike Leach's passing Tuesday, including what it meant to share a postgame hug following Mississippi State's 24-22 upset of Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl last month.



More HERE: https://t.co/TZsQkvejuN pic.twitter.com/lZyFx44yHt — On3 (@On3sports) December 13, 2022

Bralen Trice earns 2nd team All-American from Sporting News.

Some Huskies helped out with wrapping presents for families on Christmas, including Rome Odunze, Bralen Trice, Alphonzo Tuputala, and Troy Fautanu.



Last week, 5 of your favorite Huskies stopped by the Forgotten Children's Fund to wrap presents for families on Christmas. Forgotten Children's Fund delivers gifts to over 750 families in Seattle. Thank you to the volunteers for hosting our Dawgs! #NILatUW pic.twitter.com/bkiSjPPQrk — Montlake Futures (@montlakefutures) December 12, 2022

Looking for a stocking stuffer for a Husky fan near you?

The bowl season kicks off on Friday with the Bahamas Bowl (UAB vs Miami, Ohio) and the Cure Bowl (Troy vs UTSA). Six more games are scheduled for Saturday. The complete bowl lineup can be found here: https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/2022-23-college-football-bowl-schedule-games-scores-dates-tv-channels-kickoff-times-locations/

Unfortunately, the entire 247 Sports extended universe has put in crystal ball picks for UW QB commit Lincoln Kienholz to flip to Ohio State in advance of an in-home from Ryan Day today. It appears that DeBoer and Grubb received a similar message from Kienholz as they offered 2023 Washington State QB commit Sam Leavitt last night.

Probably a sign of where the Kienholz saga is headed as UW offers 2023 Washington State QB commit. https://t.co/HYyghN0UQu — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) December 14, 2022

Men’s Basketball Dots

The men’s team had to come from behind to beat Cal Poly. Keion Brooks Jr. had a career-high 30 points. You can check out Max’s recap here.

Langston Wilson appeared to injure his ankle in the first half and didn’t return but appears to be all right. Cole Bajema injured his calf in the first half but came back and played most of the second half. PJ Fuller crashed into the front row with about 4 minutes remaining and did not return. Washington is of course already without scholarship players Noah Williams, Franck Kepnang, and Sam Ariyibi.