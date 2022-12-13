Tuesday Dots: Second Chances

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel has his own Transfer Portal Tracker including updates on two former UW Recruits now available again in Germie Bernard and Moliki Matavao.
- Jon Wilner writes about the Pac 12’s best chance for winning the Heisman next year could be..... Michael Penix.
- The newest Husky Commit to the 2023 Class.
Long Beach City College cornerback Thaddeus Dixon has verbally committed to Washington following an official visit.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 12, 2022

- Rome Odunze and Jaxon Kirkland have been named Third Team All-Americans.

- Former Husky Kuao Peihopa is headed back home as he commits to his local university of Hawai’i after entering the transfer portal last week.

- Michael Penix, Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Troy Fautanu spoke to the Media about the bowl game coming up and post-season decisions. Can also listen here on Apple Podcasts.

- Mississippi State announced this morning that head coach Mike Leach passed away from heart complications at the age of 61 after being in critical condition for the past several days. Leach of course was never able to best Chris Petersen while at Washington State and had his share of quirks and questionable behavior but undoubtedly raised the ceiling for the Cougars and piled up wins.
CFB fans in the state of Washington are gonna look back at 2016-2018 as the most fun 3 year stretch in our fan lives.— Andrew Percival (@PDawg206) December 13, 2022
It's not as fun without the COUGS being good, capable of winning all 3 Apple Cups.

Basketball Dots
- Cole Bajema showing signs of a breakout season for the Washington Huskies

Cole Bajema has multiple made 2-pt FGs in 5 consecutive game after making 0 or 1 in each of UW's first 5 games. Had done it only 7 of 56 games (13%) over his first 2 seasons at UW. Shooting by far career best 51.5% on 2's so far.— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) December 12, 2022
- 2023 4-Star Husky Commit Wesley Yates is putting up some big performances in his Senior season.

- The Huskies start a Five-game Homestand tonight night versus Cal Poly.

Cal Poly
Idaho State (Home for the Holidays Coat Drive)
No. 19 Auburn (Purple Out)

Volleyball Dots
- Washington Volleyball coach steps down and takes job at Minnesota
Cook Steps Down As Head Coach— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) December 12, 2022

