Tuesday Dots: Second Chances

A couple of familiar names have entered the Transfer Portal, is the 2nd chance the charm?

By Tom_Adamski
Colorado v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Rome Odunze and Jaxon Kirkland have been named Third Team All-Americans.
  • Former Husky Kuao Peihopa is headed back home as he commits to his local university of Hawai’i after entering the transfer portal last week.
  • Michael Penix, Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Troy Fautanu spoke to the Media about the bowl game coming up and post-season decisions. Can also listen here on Apple Podcasts.
  • Mississippi State announced this morning that head coach Mike Leach passed away from heart complications at the age of 61 after being in critical condition for the past several days. Leach of course was never able to best Chris Petersen while at Washington State and had his share of quirks and questionable behavior but undoubtedly raised the ceiling for the Cougars and piled up wins.

Basketball Dots

  • 2023 4-Star Husky Commit Wesley Yates is putting up some big performances in his Senior season.

  • The Huskies start a Five-game Homestand tonight night versus Cal Poly.

Volleyball Dots

  • Washington Volleyball coach steps down and takes job at Minnesota

