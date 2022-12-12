Woof: Washington Adds JUCO CB

Washington kicked off the last week before the early signing period by continuing to add to their 2023 class with a commitment from JUCO cornerback Thaddeus Dixon.

Dixon took an official visit to Washington this past weekend and apparently liked what he saw enough to commit shortly after. He is currently unrated on 247 Sports and has flown under the radar. On his high school profile he was listed at 5’11.5 and 187 pounds while Long Beach City College has him at 6’2 and 205 pounds on his roster. Those can always have a little exaggeration but it’s not unreasonable to think he has grown since getting to LBCC.

Coming out of Paramount HS in Paramount, California Dixon committed to the University of Connecticut but it appears things didn’t work out for him to end up at LBCC instead come the fall.

He played in 8 games last season as a true freshman and had 34 total tackles with 2 interceptions and 8 pass break-ups. This season Dixon was credited with 42 total tackles, 3 interceptions and 4 pass break-ups. He will have 3 years to play 2.

The Huskies have been looking for additional help at the cornerback position after an impressively devastating string of injuries there left the group depleted all season. That meant trying to find players capable of stepping and contributing from day one and therefore focusing on JUCO players and the transfer portal. Washington has pursued a flip of local Oregon commit Caleb Presley and also in the last month had a visit from JUCO Channing Canada who announced a final 3 of UW, TCU, and Auburn. We’ll see if Dixon’s commitment changes their pursuit of either or is a signal that UW isn’t optimistic about their chances.

As it currently stands UW returns starter Mishael Powell at one corner spot but would expect one of Julius Irvin and Davon Banks to compete for the other starting position. Jaivion Green and Elijah Jackson also figure to be involved. Dixon will certainly compete with that group which will be minus Zakhari Spears who entered the transfer portal this weekend.

Welcome to Montlake, Thaddeus! Here are some of Dixon’s highlights this season: