Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Host A Trio Of Official Visitors

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky staff is working on trying to put the finishing touch on their recruiting class prior to the early signing period.

3 star wide receiver Keith Reynolds, who is a current Husky commit, made his way up to Montlake. Rated as the 250th best wideout by 247sports, Reynolds is a smaller wideout who the Husky staff will use in a similar role to current Husky wideout Giles Jackson. The Husky staff really like the versatility that Reynolds brings, and he should be a factor in the next few years.

The Husky staff also brought in a transfer portal player as well. 6’5” 230 pound tight end Josh Cuevas, a transfer from Cal Poly, made his way to Seattle as well. This last season Cuevas accounted for 58 catches, 678 yards, and 6 touchdowns. Cuevas, who is originally from Campbell Hall High School, CA, has 3 more years of eligibility. The Husky staff has been searching for a tight end that can help the offense and Cuevas looks like a tight end that could really help the team. The Huskies are the only team that he has scheduled a visit to.

From the Juco ranks the Husky staff brought in a cornerback from Long Beach Community College. That cornerback is Thaddeus Dixon a 6’2” 195 pound cornerback has really excelled and grown (literally over the last couple of years). This last season Dixon had 34 tackles and 2 interceptions for his team. It sounds like Dixon may be close to setting up a visit to USC in the near future, but the Huskies would really love to add another cornerback with experience to their roster and Dixon looks like he could be a good fit if the Husky staff can land him.

The Husky staff will likely try and bring some more recruits next weekend (which is the last weekend before the early signing period on the 21st). There are a few spots left in this class and I would assume a few get taken over the next few weeks and then some more as we get closer to signing day.