Transfer Portal Tracker 12.10.22 Update

If you missed the first edition of the transfer portal tracker you can find it right here. It has an explanation of the rating system used so I’m not going to repeat it here. No time. Several hundred players added their names to the transfer portal today and while I can’t guarantee that I got every single one of them, I feel confident saying I’ve gotten the vast majority including the key names. A score of approximately 60.0 is generally the range for a transfer who you should expect to come in and be a starter/heavy depth player.

Uncommitted Players to Watch for Washington

I put together a very basic formula for players that Husky fans should be keeping an eye on in the transfer portal. You can see the description of it in the dashboard view below. Underneath that I’ll talk a little about some of the key names on the list with reported Husky offers. The ones with ties to the program are still worth noting in case an offer is eventually forthcoming and they will vault up the list if/when that happens.

Arizona State Edge Joe Moore reported that the Huskies are one of four schools to extend an offer and one of two to have an in-home visit already. Moore is a Missouri native and that other school is Mizzou but obviously he didn’t have a problem coming to the West coast since he went to ASU. Moore was the only player the Huskies played all season to have 3 QB hits against Michael Penix and UW. Clearly that left an impression and the 245 lb OLB/DE would step in and be at bare minimum a rotation piece right away with upside beyond that. UW is losing Jeremiah Martin and could easily see Bralen Trice and/or ZTF head for the draft so some experienced depth is needed even if both stay. Moore has 3 to play 2.

Washington struck out in the 2023 high school recruiting class at the tight end position and so are clearly trying to find someone at that spot with multiple years of eligibility left. Next year the Dawgs will have Devin Culp and Jack Westover as seniors plus Quentin Moore and hopefully a healthy Ryan Otton. That’s probably enough to make it through next season but definitely needs reinforcements the following year once Culp/Westover are gone.

Earlier in the week the Huskies offered Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas and now he is on an official visit to Seattle. Obviously that means his stats came at the FCS level but he had 57 catches for 672 yards and 6 TDs as a redshirt freshman. That included 11 missed tackles forced which was almost double what Culp/Westover had combined. Again, level of competition differences but he seems like a potential upgrade as a receiving threat and would have 3 years of eligibility remaining to hopefully form a young duo with Ryan Otton. It won’t be easy though as Cuevas has reported offers from Oklahoma St, West Virginia, Missouri, Michigan, Illinois, Utah, and Arizona State (his HC took the OC job at ASU).

The Huskies also seemingly are in the final 3 for Michigan TE Erick All who is visiting Iowa this weekend and also considering Notre Dame who is losing expected high draft pick Michael Mayer. The favorites are Iowa who already got a commitment from former Michigan QB Cade McNamara and so All could be reunited with the QB who was responsible for his best year. All has 2 years of eligibility remaining and was great for the CFP squad last year but had spinal surgery this season and missed most of the year.

Mississippi State RB Dillon Johnson made headlines when in his portal entry announcement he noted that Leach thought he was soft and wanted him gone. UW fans know that Leach talking s*** about his players is nothing new and not always an accurate depiction of reality. He looks to be a great fit for UW’s offense averaging 5.3 yards per carry in his career with almost 150 career catches and only 5 drops. Competition will be fierce with offers from Auburn, Louisville, and Syracuse so far.

I briefly wanted to mention the inclusion of Joey Hobert above. He is the son of former Husky QB Billy Joe and went to Washington State out of high school. He surprisingly entered the portal last February and signed at Utah Tech following former WSU co-OC Nick Stutzman who was fired for his failure to get vaccinated along with head coach Nick Rolovich. Between that and ending up at Pullman in the first place it’s reasonable to wonder whether Hobert would be a fit. But he did just have 1,262 rec yards and 16 TDs at the FCS level in a dominant season after putting up good numbers in limited reps at Wazzu.

Pac-12 2023 Transfer Portal Standings

So far Arizona State has been the most active in the portal picking up a trio of players although none of them has extensive starting experience. There’s a chance they work out well under new head coach Kenny Dillingham but the track record isn’t there to think they’ll be instant impact contributors. Getting local guys to come back home will help Dillingham’s clear goal of improving recruiting in-state similar to DeBoer’s goals at Washington.

USC picked up their first player from the portal and they once again were able to snag a 1st team all-conference player away from a Pac-12 rival. However that player was a punter and the Trojans with Caleb Williams at the helm again next year don’t seem likely to be doing a lot of punting. So all things considered this may not be that big of a deal in the end except for ASU.

Top Rated Uncommitted Transfers by Position

(position groupings listed by rough order of need for UW)

Cornerback

Denver Harris from Texas A&M- 86.5 Tony Grimes from North Carolina- 84.7 Al Blades Jr. from Miami- 81.0 Myles Jones from Texas A&M- 76.6 Gilbert Frierson from Miami- 76.0

Safety

Myles Slusher from Arkansas- 82.3 Cam Williams from Washington- 79.0 Jonathan McGill from Stanford- 78.7 Adari Haulcy from New Mexico- 70.5 Jaxen Turner from Arizona- 69.3

Tight End

Jaheim Bell from South Carolina- 83.7 Erick All from Michigan- 76.9 CJ Dippre from Maryland- 73.5 Taylor Thompson from Charlotte- 61.8 Mike O’Laughlin from West Virginia- 59.8

Defensive Lineman

Allan Haye from Miami- 75.7 Trace Ford from Oklahoma State- 70.8 Devin Phillips from Colorado State- 70.7 Tayler Manoa from USC- 69.6 Elijah Roberts from Miami- 66.8

Edge Rusher

Dasan McCullough from Indiana- 83.1 Josiah Stewart from Coastal Carolina- 82.8 Stephen Herron from Stanford- 81.7 Clayton Smith from Oklahoma- 78.9 Andre Carter from Western Michigan- 69.2

Quarterback

DJ Uiagelelei from Clemson- 92.4 Spencer Sanders from Oklahoma State- 91.4 Hank Bachmeier from Boise State- 90.2 Graham Mertz from Wisconsin- 89.7 JT Daniels from West Virginia- 87.6

Linebacker

Amari Gainer from Florida State- 88.8 Travion Brown from Washington State- 76.8 Jamil Muhammad from Georgia State- 71.7 Jestin Jacobs from Iowa- 71.2 Francisco Mauigoa from Washington State- 71.1

Running Back

Jaylan Knighton from Miami- 83.7 Thad Franklin from Miami- 82.1 Byron Cardwell from Oregon- 81.9 Trevion Cooley from Louisville- 80.0 Daniyel Ngata from Arizona State- 77.0

Wide Receiver

Dominic Lovett from Missouri- 86.8 Theo Wease from Oklahoma- 85.0 Jack Bech from LSU- 84.4 Joey Hobert from Utah Tech- 81.4 Cam Johnson from Arizona State- 80.8

Interior Offensive Line

Keiondre Jones from Auburn- 84.9 Javion Cohen from Alabama- 82.5 Avery Jones from East Carolina- 81.3 Drake Nugent from Stanford- 78.6 Willie Lampkin from Coastal Carolina- 72.0

Offensive Tackle

Ben Coleman from California- 79.7 Grant Starck from Nevada- 72.5 Amari Kight from Alabama- 71.7 Jake Hornibrook from Stanford- 71.0 Dalton Cooper from Texas State- 69.7

If you want to look through all of the rankings yourself you can go scroll through here and go into the dashboard to look in a bigger browser.