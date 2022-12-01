Thursday Dots: Goodbye Grandaddy

Happy Thursday, here’s some dots!

Source: CFP officials have been informed that the Rose Bowl has signed an agreement that will allow the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams in 2024 and 2025. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 1, 2022

With the Rose Bowl hosting the semis after the 2023 season and the expanded playoff starting with the 2024 season, the Granddaddy on Jan. 2, 2023 will be the last traditional P12-B10 matchup — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) December 1, 2022

While it’s a bummer to see the Rose Bowl completely fade away, this is vaguely promising I suppose?

In actualy dot dots, Mike Vorel looks at how UW being a couple spots below where they arguable should be could impact Rose Bowl selection (if USC wins the Pac-12).

Christian Caple takes us through the process for Washington’s creative team and their Michael Penix Heisman campaign.

In separate news, UW picks up a PWO receiver from my cousins’ cousins’ alma mater:

