Thursday Dots: Goodbye Grandaddy

What outlived Queen Elizabeth, the Ottoman Empire, the Russian Empire, the Hapsburg Empire, Imperial Japan, the— ya know what, you get it.

By Gabey Lucas
Happy Thursday, here’s some dots!

First off, I have my priorities. And those priorities are “whatever UWAnimal puts out.”

In more groundbreaking news:

*Sigh*

Debate the merits of and weaknesses of that ready.... go.

While it’s a bummer to see the Rose Bowl completely fade away, this is vaguely promising I suppose?

In separate news, UW picks up a PWO receiver from my cousins’ cousins’ alma mater:

Kay we’re not saying but we’re just saying if USC wins, gets sacrificed to the Playoff, and then UW gets to the Rose Bowl, *ahem*:

Also on the note of things that made me chuckle, our boys John and Coach made a funny:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

