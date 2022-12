Welcome to this post-Apple Cup edition of All We Hear is Purple.

Gabey and Andrew review the Dawgs win over Wazzu, talk big picture of what this team has become under first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff, and what next season and beyond could look like for these Huskies.

Also: Scenarios for the Pac-12 Championship game and the Dawgs’ bowl prospects.

Give it a listen:

Go Dawgs!!