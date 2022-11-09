All We Hear is Purple: Laugh, Cry, and Maybe Learn Something?

Good morning and/or whichever time of day you may choose to listen to podcasts. Specifically, this one.

And this week, we have a h i s t o r i c episode of AWHiP. That’s right, you know it: For the first time in Vegas Golden Knights UW Dawg Pound history, all three of Andrew, Gabey, and Coach are on the same episode of All We Hear is Purple. Surely, you will tell your grandchildren of this day.

On this episode, we talk about:

That very silly wind

Washington’s secondary making both Coach and Gabey clench their butts multiple times Saturday

The pre-snap motion that made us go full LeoDiCaprioPointing.jpeg “They’re throwing it to him and he’s gonna convert”

Comparables for Michael Penix’s ability to bounce back after the pick six, and Kalen DeBoer’s faith in him

Potential for the Dawgs’ running backs in the passing game against Oregon

How can Washington bring back Bad Bo that the world got to know at Auburn, and why have we mostly seen Good Bo at Oregon?

Condemning the English

Every TV show friend group has The Stupid One

Paul F. Tompkins

Enjoy!

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.