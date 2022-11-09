Wednesday Dots: Don’t Like

“Let go of your hate.” —Luke Skywalker, Return Of The Jedi
(It’s going to be hard for some fans this week.)
Football Dots
- UW debuts at #25 in the latest CFP, along with 4 other Pac-12 teams.
6. Oregon
8. USC
12. UCLA
13. Utah
25. Washington
- Scott Eklund at Dawgman interviewed UW’s QB and found that since he is new to the Pacific Northwest, Michael Penix Jr. is learning this week that Oregon is a team “that we don’t like”.
- Jack Westover’s dad taught him about the rivalry when he was young.
Spoke to Jack Westover about the Washington Oregon game: “When I was eight or nine years old my dad told me if Oregon was the only school I could get into he wouldn’t pay for it.“— Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) November 8, 2022
- For Eddie Ulofoshio, this next game is “personal” as he says in this article by Dan Raley.
- Coach DeBoer has heard it-a lot!
Kalen DeBoer, asked about his knowledge of the Oregon rivalry so far: "I don't know if there's a speaking engagement I've went to where they haven't emphasized how important it is to beat the Ducks."— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) November 7, 2022
- This article on the Transfer Portal highlights how two transfer QB’s, who have been the biggest surprises of the season, will be facing off this weekend: Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.
- Before high school, UW LT Troy Fautanu used to play fullback. The article by Mike Vorel includes a video of him playing fullback. Troy Fautanu also plays some volleyball.
- Reinforcements in the secondary are on the way for next year as Leroy Bryant is still locked in with his commitment to Washington.
Men’s Basketball Dots
- Watch the post game press conference from Coach Hopkins after their win over Weber State. If you’d rather read it, you can find a transcript here.
- Watch some top moments from the win.
UW Athletics Dots
