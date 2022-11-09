 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Dots: Don’t Like

Michael Penix Jr. has had to learn that Oregon is a team not to like

By UWdadVanc
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Kent State at Washington

“Let go of your hate.” —Luke Skywalker, Return Of The Jedi

(It’s going to be hard for some fans this week.)

Football Dots

  • UW debuts at #25 in the latest CFP, along with 4 other Pac-12 teams.
  • Scott Eklund at Dawgman interviewed UW’s QB and found that since he is new to the Pacific Northwest, Michael Penix Jr. is learning this week that Oregon is a team “that we don’t like”.
  • Jack Westover’s dad taught him about the rivalry when he was young.
  • This article on the Transfer Portal highlights how two transfer QB’s, who have been the biggest surprises of the season, will be facing off this weekend: Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.
  • Before high school, UW LT Troy Fautanu used to play fullback. The article by Mike Vorel includes a video of him playing fullback. Troy Fautanu also plays some volleyball.
  • Reinforcements in the secondary are on the way for next year as Leroy Bryant is still locked in with his commitment to Washington.

Men’s Basketball Dots

UW Athletics Dots

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...