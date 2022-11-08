 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Opening Night

The Women’s and Men’s hoops team both win on Opening Night while the Football team prepares for a big showdown in Eugene.

By Tom_Adamski
Colorado v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Basketball Dots

  • Highlights from the victory.

  • The Washington Huskies Women’s Team led off the Husky Hoops double header Monday night with an 87 to 74 win over Utah Tech.

  • Young Freshman Keyon Menifield is going to be fun to watch in a Huskies Uniform

Football Dots

  • Kalen DeBoer’s weekly Press-conference (YouTube Stream)

  • Unfortunate news for Julius Irvin and the UW defense.

  • This weeks Depth Chart for the Washington Huskies for the upcoming I-5 Showdown with the Oregon Ducks.
  • So big game this Saturday....

  • Jon Wilner’s latest Power Rankings as the season starts to wind down and his take on the San Diego State report.

Soccer Dots

  • Pac-12 Player of the week awards for the Men’s soccer team keep adding up.

