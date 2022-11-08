Basketball Dots
- Percy Allen recaps the home opener and the Washington Huskies begin the season 1-0 with a 69 to 52 victory over Weber State.
- Highlights from the victory.
Dawgs on top! @UW_MBB pulled away in the second half to beat Weber State in its season debut.#Pac12MBB | #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/PmAnFBhjQp— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 8, 2022
- The Washington Huskies Women’s Team led off the Husky Hoops double header Monday night with an 87 to 74 win over Utah Tech.
️ Washington Opens Season with 87-74 Win at Home— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) November 8, 2022
- Young Freshman Keyon Menifield is going to be fun to watch in a Huskies Uniform
Football Dots
- Mike Vorel discusses QB Michael Penix’s bounceback ability and Ryan Grubb talks about “The Catch” against Oregon State.
- Kalen DeBoer’s weekly Press-conference (YouTube Stream)
- Unfortunate news for Julius Irvin and the UW defense.
Kalen DeBoer said UW corner Julius Irvin is likely out for the season due to injury.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 7, 2022
- This weeks Depth Chart for the Washington Huskies for the upcoming I-5 Showdown with the Oregon Ducks.
No changes to UW's depth chart for Oregon Week. Thought perhaps Edefuan Ulofoshio would be added, but he should be in the rotation again regardless. pic.twitter.com/1smPaq1Nhf— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 7, 2022
- So big game this Saturday....
☔️#NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/8UedFOzLEL— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 8, 2022
- Jon Wilner’s latest Power Rankings as the season starts to wind down and his take on the San Diego State report.
Here's how the Pac-12 shapes up ahead of the Huskies' showdown with Oregon, plus why the report about San Diego State joining the conference is inaccurate. https://t.co/R2Na3tZGzh— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 7, 2022
Soccer Dots
- Pac-12 Player of the week awards for the Men’s soccer team keep adding up.
PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK, IMANOL ROSALES— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 7, 2022
✔️ Three assists and a goal in two matches
✔️ Leads Pac-12 in total assists (10)
✔️ Moved into the Washington Top 10 in career assists (22)
Congratulations, Ima‼️
>> https://t.co/c0AIhlpFRG#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/tngk2TJESB
