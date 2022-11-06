Recruiting Roundup: Husky Coaches Extend A Few New Offers & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches are still busy working the recruiting trail. This last week the Husky staff extended a couple of new offers (one in the 2023 class and another in 2024).

2023 unranked defensive back Channing Canada from Trinity Valley CC, LA received an official offer from the Husky staff. The Huskies were one of the first major offers for Canada and Auburn, NC State, and West Virginia have all offered Canada this last week. Canada looks like a physical corner that has the ability to probably come in right away and compete for playing time.

you heard em ‍♂️ . pic.twitter.com/GrGu1Weh3Z — Channing Canada (@ccanada__) October 30, 2022

Husky coaches also extended another offer in the 2024 class. 4 star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham from Los Alamitos HS, CA was offered by the Husky staff. Rated as the 48th best player in the 2024 class, Cunningham has an impressive list of offers already from all across the country including Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU, and Oregon. Listed at 6’6” and around 265 pounds, Cunningham already has good size for the position and it looks like he will be one of the top recruits in the 2024 class. The Huskies will need to get him on campus to have a chance at landing him.

This last week there was some movement in the 2023 class, 3 star defensive lineman Sua Lefotu from St John Bosco HS, CA de-committed from UW. It sounds like there may have been a mutual parting of ways and now leaves the Husky class with 18 commits in the class. The Husky coaches will likely take a few more players in the class and leave some room for some transfers when the transfer window opens. I would expect some movement to happen in December heading into the early signing period.

