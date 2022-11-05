Washington came back from a bye week and managed to come out on top after a hard fought battle against formerly 6-2 Oregon State. The Huskies played in a significant wind storm but despite a number of critical mistakes managed to overcome them with a game-winning field goal with 8 seconds left. Now the Dawgs have their biggest challenge of the year going into Eugene to play the Ducks. (Also the men’s basketball season opens up on Monday night so I’ll take questions on that if you want as well).

Do you have questions? Ask away!