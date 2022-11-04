If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Great hype video this week with Isaiah Stanback:

Bishop Sanky is the Husky Legend:

Vorel: “Huskies lead the Pac-12 in opponent yards per carry (3.27). But might that also be a reflection of a winnable early schedule, or of opponents who prefer to pick apart the Husky secondary?”

Here are players to watch, keys to the game, @mikevorel's prediction and more for UW's home showdown against No. 24 Oregon State on Friday night. https://t.co/Fto8dSIPME — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 3, 2022

Game week content from Dawgman:

From The Daily:

Future Husky QB. Watch on Youtube, Friday night at 5pm:

Husky 4⭐️ QB commit @LincolnKienholz and the Govs take on Yankton HS tomorrow night for a chance to play for a sixth straight state championship!



Husky fans can tune in at 5pm PT.



Here’s the link:https://t.co/A0roIwbBzl — Matt Steinlein (@life_of_stein) November 4, 2022

Men’s Soccer

No. 1 UW secured its title Thursday, beating UCLA 3-1 to clinch the conference. Two matches remain to stay unbeaten.





For the fourth time in program history, @UW_MSoccer are men’s #Pac12Soccer champions!



No. 1 Washington edges UCLA, 3-2, in the rain to secure the league’s @NCAASoccer automatic bid.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/PSkuBiWQCV — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 4, 2022

“We had a great game today,” senior captain Lucas Meek said. “That’s gonna show even more, as we go into the next couple games and the tournament. That we have this freedom to play.”

No. 1 @UW_MSoccer remains undefeated after taking a 3-2 decision vs. UCLA, claiming its 4th Pac-12 title in program history & the league's @NCAASoccer auto bid!



See the highlights ⤵️#GoHuskies x #Pac12Soccer pic.twitter.com/TLoJoB43Kf — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 4, 2022

Washington will close its regular season with two more home matches, the first being senior day, as San Diego State travels to Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 6.

No. 1 @UW_MSoccer claims the 2022 Pac-12 Championship title in 3-1 win over UCLA | via @RajanHans14 https://t.co/C6otxCoaYH — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) November 4, 2022

Retro Dot

