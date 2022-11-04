 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Dots: Huskies face Beaver team with good secondary and strong running game

UW/OSU under the Husky Stadium lights in a huge one for both teams

By John Sayler
/ new
NCAA Football: Oregon State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

.

Football

.

Great hype video this week with Isaiah Stanback:

.

Bishop Sanky is the Husky Legend:

.

Vorel: “Huskies lead the Pac-12 in opponent yards per carry (3.27). But might that also be a reflection of a winnable early schedule, or of opponents who prefer to pick apart the Husky secondary?”

.

Game week content from Dawgman:

.

From The Daily:

.

Future Husky QB. Watch on Youtube, Friday night at 5pm:

.

Men’s Soccer

No. 1 UW secured its title Thursday, beating UCLA 3-1 to clinch the conference. Two matches remain to stay unbeaten.

.

“We had a great game today,” senior captain Lucas Meek said. “That’s gonna show even more, as we go into the next couple games and the tournament. That we have this freedom to play.”

.

Washington will close its regular season with two more home matches, the first being senior day, as San Diego State travels to Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 6.

.

Retro Dot

.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...