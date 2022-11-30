Wednesday Dots: Grubb Hub

“We had each other. That’s how we won.”—Lando Calrissian, The Rise of Skywalker

The regular season has ended for UW’s football team, but there is still a lot going on including awaiting a bowl invitation, the official opening of the Transfer Portal (Dec. 5th-Jan 18), the early signing period (Dec. 21-23), and the announcement of players who will or will not be going to the NFL. And it is the ‘silly season’ where coaching changes can cause excitement and consternation among fans and lots of changes to some teams.

Football Dots

One UW assistant that Husky fans don’t need to worry about is their OC. Ryan Grubb has had his contract at UW extended so he will continue to be OC at UW through 2025. He has said that he would like to be a head coach someday, but obviously he’s not in a hurry.

BREAKING: UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb agreed in early November to a two-year contract extension through 2025, a source confirmed to The Times Tuesday. He's set to earn $1.45 million in 2023, $1.55 million in 2024 and $1.67 million in 2025. https://t.co/BauiyGaJUb — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 29, 2022

Jaxson Kirkland will be playing in the East-West Shrine game.

Michael Penix Jr. thought he had a TD reception, but it didn’t get recorded as one.

Penix is good at throwing deep.

Michael Penix Jr.: 2,378 passing yards on 10+ yard throws



Ranks 1st in the Power 5 ✅ pic.twitter.com/zd7GR97zjZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 29, 2022

Several Huskies and coaches sat down with KJR last night including Coach DeBoer and Michael Penix. The podcast of the interviews should be available if you missed them live.

Todays schedule & broadcast location from the @UW_Football offices:



3:00 - Coach DeBoer

3:28 - Rome Odunze

3:45 - Edefuan Ulofoshio

4:00 - Coach Grubb w/Husky Honks

4:28 - Alex Cook w/Husky Honks

5:00 - Jon Wilner

5:28 - Michael Penix

5:45 - Coach Inge

6:00 - Coach Shephard pic.twitter.com/OcKgQ8pPeT — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) November 29, 2022

UW Athletics Dots

Marin Grote

Claire Hoffman

Ella May Powell

Emoni Bush (Honorable Mention)

Another honor for a UW athlete:

- -



Congratulations to Lucas Meek on being named the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year!



>> https://t.co/YTTLaxyvkP#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/55pIh4Q600 — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 29, 2022

