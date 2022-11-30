 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Grubb Hub

Ryan Grubb will be at the center of the offense for at least a few more years.

By UWdadVanc
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 19 Colorado at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“We had each other. That’s how we won.”—Lando Calrissian, The Rise of Skywalker

The regular season has ended for UW’s football team, but there is still a lot going on including awaiting a bowl invitation, the official opening of the Transfer Portal (Dec. 5th-Jan 18), the early signing period (Dec. 21-23), and the announcement of players who will or will not be going to the NFL. And it is the ‘silly season’ where coaching changes can cause excitement and consternation among fans and lots of changes to some teams.

Football Dots

  • Jaxson Kirkland will be playing in the East-West Shrine game.

UW Athletics Dots

Marin Grote

Claire Hoffman

Ella May Powell

Emoni Bush (Honorable Mention)

  • Another honor for a UW athlete:
  • Do you have a baby and are competitive?

