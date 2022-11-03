Thursday dots: Keen, wholes!

Oh hey happy Thursday, I didn’t so you there. You want some dots? Oh my gosh that’s so random of you ha ha anyways here’s some dots:
And Caple and O'Neil podcast time:
New today: Ep. 26 of Say Who, Say Pod, in which @dannyoneil and I talk about Halloween, Costco and football.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) November 3, 2022
After much thought and consideration with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment process and decommit from The University of Washington. I’m thankful for the opportunity to play there, but at this time I want to explore other options.— Sua Lefotu (@SuaLefotu) November 2, 2022
- Mike Vorel takes Lefotu’s decommitment as an opportunity to assess Washington’s ‘23 class just a month out from early signing day.
Game day for men’s soccer!
Gameday on Montlake‼️— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 3, 2022
UCLA
Husky Soccer Stadium
⏰ 8 p.m.
Pac-12 Network
Power Five leaders in QB pressures this season♨️ pic.twitter.com/ofToHnwyVf— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 3, 2022
Bralen Trice: 31% pass rush win rate this season— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 3, 2022
Leads all Power Five Edge Rushers pic.twitter.com/EfuT0vYEdG
Both Georgia and Ohio State having more players in the top-50 than the entire Pac-12 helps put this season into perspective. https://t.co/bGmnnTi6Uf— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) November 2, 2022
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
